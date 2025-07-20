Renegades Game Postponed

July 20, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Lakewood, N.J. - The Hudson Valley Renegades regularly-scheduled game with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws at ShoreTown Ballpark on Sunday afternoon was postponed due to wet grounds. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader comprised of two seven-inning games on Wednesday, August 20 at ShoreTown Ballpark with game one starting at 5:05 p.m.

The Renegades return home to Heritage Financial Park on Tuesday, July 22 to face the Rome Emperors at 6:35 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. for Season Ticket Members and 5:30 p.m. for all guests. It is First Responders Night, with the Renegades honoring our local first responders. It is also Ballpark Bingo Tuesday presented by People USA, and a Service Industry Workers Tuesday, with Service Industry Workers receiving free parking click here to redeem. For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

