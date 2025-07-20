'Burgers Flattened by Cyclones Sunday

July 20, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - The Hub City Spartanburgers couldn't complete a series sweep of the Brooklyn Cyclones Sunday, falling 9-0 on a rainy afternoon at Fifth Third Park. Brooklyn put together back-to-back four-run innings.

Hub City starter Jose Gonzalez (L, 3-7) was not at his sharpest; he allowed five runs on seven hits and only struck out one. The Cyclones scored a run in the first on Boston Baro's RBI single. Three innings later, Brooklyn struck for four more runs on four hits, including a three-run blast from Troy Schreffler Jr., his second of the series.

Yeison Morrobel and Quincy Scott II poked Hub City's only two hits in the first four frames. Starter Nate Dohm pitched the first two scoreless, and Frank Elissalt (W, 1-0) tossed the next two. In the fifth, Gonzalez was relieved by Victor Simeon, who struggled to throw strikes as rain pounded the field. Simeon walked the first three batters he faced, then Brooklyn catcher Ronald Hernandez hammered a three-run triple to the right field corner. Two batters later, Onix Vega doubled in Hernandez, and Simeon's day was done. Mailon Felix entered to get the first two outs before the game was stopped.

Almost two hours later, play resumed with runners on second and third and two outs. Adonis Villavicencio entered to retire Eli Serrano III and end the top of the fifth inning. The Spartanburgers' offense woke up after the rain delay. Two runs scored on three hits in the fifth, including RBI singles from Rafe Perich and Quincy Scott. In the bottom of the sixth, Malcolm Moore ripped a solo home run to cut the Cyclones' lead to 9-6.

Brooklyn's offense wasn't done. In the top of the seventh, the visitors tagged Villavicencio for four more runs on four hits. Adrian Rodriguez finished up the top of the seventh with a strikeout, then fanned the side in the eighth.

Hub City managed just one single in the seventh. With one out, Josh Blum took over on the mound. Blum got the final two outs before setting the side down in order in the eighth. Josh Sanders pitched a one-two-three top of the ninth for the 'Burgers. The Spartanburgers sent five to the plate in the ninth but could not score in their final at bats. Brooklyn avoided the series sweep with a 13-3 win.

Hub City hits the road on Tuesday for the third series of the I-85 rivalry against the Boston Red Sox High-A affiliate, the Greenville Drive. First pitch of game one at Fluor Field is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. ET.







