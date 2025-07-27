Drive Win Series on Second Walk-Off of the Week

July 27, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

GREENVILLE, S.C. - For the fifth time in six games this week, the Spartanburgers (17-13, 48-47) took an early lead against the Greenville Drive (14-14, 47-47). Greenville clawed back to a tie game in the seventh before Franklin Arias clocked a game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth to walk it off 4-3.

Jose Gonzalez continued a strong streak of starting pitching for the Spartanburgers. Gonzalez only allowed one run on a solo home run across his 5 and 2/3 innings. Anthony Gutierrez and Arturo Disla provided run-scoring hits for the Spartanburgers on the afternoon.

After two scoreless innings, the Spartanburgers offense jumped on Shea Sprague in the top of the third. With one out, John Taylor was hit by a pitch, then Wady Mendez worked a walk. Hub City's order flipped over, and Gutierrez promptly poked a grounder into center field to bring Taylor in and start the scoring. Gleider Figuereo walked before Disla drove in two on a double to the monster in left. Hub City left Disla and Figuereo in scoring position, taking a 3-0 lead to the bottom of the inning.

Gonzalez mowed through the top of the order in the third. In the fourth, Johanfran Garcia rocked his second home run of the week to lead off and cut into the Hub City lead. Gonzalez bounced back, setting down three of the next four. After a one-two-three fifth, Gonzalez gave up a leadoff double in the sixth. Gonzalez drew two flyouts before he was lifted for Joey Danielson with two outs in the inning. Danielson struck out Yophery Rodriguez looking to strand the leadoff runner.

Freili Encarnacion led off the bottom of the seventh with a single, and Danielson walked Justin Riemer. Juan Montero knocked a wall-ball double to score Encarnacion and knock Danielson out of the game. Eric Loomis set down the top of the order in relief of Danielson, but a ground ball from Arias scored Riemer to tie the game.

Hub City offensively went down scoreless in the fourth. Zack Kelly pitched his second scoreless inning in the fifth, and Danny Kirwin took over in the sixth. Hub City did not get a baserunner against Kirwin until Gutierrez doubled with one out in the eighth. The two-bagger ended a stretch of 15 straight batters retired by Drive pitching. After a popout, Gutierrez stole third, but he was stranded there on a strikeout from Kirwin.

Loomis struck out two in a clean bottom of the eighth. Isaac Stebens (W, 4-0) was called on for the top of the ninth for Greenville. With one out, Casey Cook looped a double down the right field line. He advanced on a groundout to third before Stebens walked Quincy Scott and John Taylor to load the bases. Dylan Dreiling pinch-hit for Wady Mendez and struck out swinging.

Adrian Rodriguez (L, 0-1) started on the mound for the bottom of the ninth. After a hit batter and two walks loaded the bases, Hub City turned to Anthony Susac in desperation. Susac surrendered a walk-off hit to Arias that smacked off the monster in left to score Encarnacion.

After three of their four series this season, Hub City and Greenville have each won nine games head-to-head. The final six-game set of the I-85 Rivalry will be at Fifth Third Park from August 19-24. The 'Burgers hold a two-game lead over the Drive for a South Atlantic League playoff berth.

The Spartanburgers welcome the Asheville Tourists, High-A Affiliate of the Houston Astros, to Fifth Third Park on July 29 for a six-game set. First pitch of Tuesday's opener is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.







