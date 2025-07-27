Drive Cap Series Win with 4-3 Arias Walk-Off

July 27, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - In front of a sun-soaked crowd of 5,864 at Fluor Field, the Greenville Drive (47-47) battled back from a three-run deficit to stun the Hub City Spartanburgers (48-47) with a dramatic 4-3 walk-off victory Sunday afternoon, taking the series 4 games to 2 and returning to .500.

Freili Encarnacion, who reached base three times, was at the heart of the ninth-inning rally. After getting plunked by Adrian Rodriguez to lead off the inning, Encarnacion advanced to second on a wild pitch and then watched the bases load behind him on back-to-back walks. The Red Sox No. 1 Prospect Franklin Arias, quiet most of the afternoon, delivered the dagger - a sharp single to left that scored Encarnacion and ignited a wild celebration as the Drive walked it off with none out.

It wasn't always a celebration for the Drive, who found themselves trailing 3-0 by the middle of the third inning. Starting pitcher Shea Sprague (4.0 IP, 3 H, 3 ER) struggled with command, allowing two walks and uncorking a wild pitch during a three-run Spartanburgers rally. Anthony Gutierrez drove in the first run with a single, and Arturo Disla delivered a clutch two-run double through the left side to give Hub City an early cushion.

Sprague was lifted after four innings, but the Drive bullpen slammed the door shut. Zack Kelly, Danny Kirwin, and Isaac Stebens combined for five innings of scoreless ball, allowing just two hits while striking out four. Stebens (4-0) worked around a jam in the top of the ninth, stranding the go-ahead run at third after a wild pitch with two outs and eventually earning the win.

Greenville didn't break through until the fourth, when Johanfran Garcia launched a solo homer - his third of the year - to left field, cutting the deficit to 3-1. The Drive offense was mostly stymied by Jose Gonzalez (5.2 IP, 5 H, 1 ER), who didn't walk a batter and struck out two.

But in the seventh, the Drive bats came alive. With Spartanburg clinging to a two-run lead and Joey Danielson on the mound, Encarnacion led off with a single and promptly stole second. After a walk to Justin Riemer, Juan Montero smoked a double deep to left field, scoring Encarnacion and pushing Riemer to third. Arias then grounded into a fielder's choice that plated the tying run, knotting the game at 3-3.

Stebens took over in the ninth and immediately found himself in trouble after Casey Cook ripped a one-out double. A wild pitch and two walks loaded the bases with two outs, but Dylan Dreiling - pinch-hitting in a high-leverage spot - chased a high fastball for a crucial strikeout, stranding three Spartanburgers.

That set the stage for Rodriguez's ill-fated ninth. The right-hander never found the zone, hitting Encarnacion, throwing a wild pitch, and walking two before giving way to Anthony Susac. On Susac's first pitch, Arias drilled a line drive to left, and Encarnacion scored standing up as the Drive poured out of the dugout in celebration.

Encarnacion finished 2-for-2 with a hit-by-pitch, a steal, and two runs scored. Garcia's homer and Montero's RBI double provided the critical middle-inning spark. The Drive bullpen, meanwhile, delivered five shutout innings, allowing just two hits and one walk - a dominant effort that kept the comeback window open.

With the win, the Drive moved back to .500 and head into their next series with renewed energy after a gritty, character-revealing finale to their homestand. The Drive will head to Winston-Salem where they will resume play on the game that was suspended in Greenville just before the All-Star Break.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.