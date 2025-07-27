Arnold Homers Twice, Claws Roll 13-3 on Sunday

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Zach Arnold hit two home runs and the BlueClaws rolled to a 13-3 win over Wilmington on Sunday afternoon at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Avery Owusu-Asiedu scored four times while Eduardo Tait had three hits and two RBIs in the win. The BlueClaws took four of six in the series and are now 12-8 in 20 games since a 2-7 start to the second half.

Arnold now has eight homers on the year and the third three-hit game by a BlueClaw, following Dylan Campbell and Carson DeMartini.

The BlueClaws took the lead in the second inning on a SAC fly from Pierce Bennett. Wilmington, however, answered with two runs in the top of the third. The inning included a home run by Marcus Brown and a SAC fly from Jeremy De La Rosa.

Jersey Shore responded in the third on a groundout by Kehden Hettiger that tied the game. Then, they blew the game open with four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Zach Arnold hit a three run home run to break the 2-2 tie. Eduardo Tait added an RBI double.

The BlueClaws tacked on two more in the fifth on a groundout by Pierce Bennett and a wild pitch to push their lead to 8-3. Arnold then homered again, his second of the game and ninth of the season, to push the lead to 9-3. Tait, Hettiger, and Bryson Ware added RBI doubles later in the game for the BlueClaws.

Braydon Tucker (2-3) earned the win, allowing three runs on nine hits in six innings of work. Drew Garrett, Jake Eddington, and Josh Hejka all threw scoreless innings in relief for the BlueClaws.

Yoel Tejeda (0-1) took the loss, allowing five runs, three on Arnold's home run, over 3.1 innings.

The BlueClaws are off on Monday and open a series on Tuesday from Brooklyn.







