Grasshoppers Close Series with a 3-2 Loss against the Cyclones

July 27, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers infielder Konnor Griffin

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell to the Brooklyn Cyclones, 3-2, in the final game of their home series on Sunday, July 27. With the win, the Cyclones improved to 13-17 in the second half of the season while the Grasshoppers dropped to 22-8. Brooklyn outhit Greensboro 9-6, as both teams committed one error.

Left-handed pitcher Connor Wietgrefe got the start for Greensboro, recording seven strikeouts while allowing seven hits and two earned runs across six innings of work. Carlos Jimenez took the loss and moved to 2-3 on the season.

Offensively, infielder Konnor Griffin led the Grasshoppers, going 2-for-5 with one run scored. Additional hits were contributed by Tres Gonzalez, Keiner Delgado, Will Taylor, and Derek Berg.

Brooklyn's offense was led by infielder Boston Baro, who went a perfect 4-for-4 with a home run and one run scored. Marco Vargas followed, going 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Colin Houck, A.J. Ewing, and Eli Serrano III also added hits for the Cyclones.

Right-handed pitcher Noah Hall started on the mound for Brooklyn, striking out one while giving up three hits, one earned run, and issuing four walks over three innings. Saul Garcia earned the win and improved to 4-2 on the season.

The Grasshoppers are back in action at home against the Greenville Drive on Tuesday, August 12, at 6:30pm for Two Dog Tuesday. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.

