Hot Rod Game Notes

Can't Win 'Em All... Bowling Green dropped their first game of the series in a 5-1 loss on Saturday. Ryan Spikes supplied the only offense, a solo homer in the top of the fifth. Marcus Johnson logged another quality start, going 6.0 innings, allowing just two runs. The loss snapped a season-long win streak of six games for Bowling Green and has them even with Hub City at the top of the South Division.

Stealing Success... Adrian Santana stole his 45th base of the season on Saturday. He has been efficient this year, swiping a bag on 45 of his 53 attempts, only being caught eight times. He is now fourth in single-season steals in franchise history. He is trailing Andrew Toles (62) in 2103, Ty Morrison (58) in 2010, and Ryan Brett (48) in 2012.

Skipper's Special Number... With the 2-0 win on Thursday, Rafy Valenzuela reached 300 career managerial wins. 195 of his career wins have come in Bowling Green, including 69 in 2023, 75 in 2024, and 51 so far in 2025. Valenzuela is currently third in Hot Rods managerial wins, sitting behind Reinaldo Ruiz (396) and Brady Williams (218).

Walkin' Ain't Easy... The Bowling Green pitching staff did not issue a walk on Thursday and Friday. The Hot Rods went 24.1 innings without giving out a free pass. The last time Bowling Green went two consecutive games without a walk was June 17 and June 18, 2022, against the Winston-Salem Dash. During that stretch, the 2022 squad went 18.2 innings without a walk.

Best in the Minors... The limited walk totals haven't been on display just to the South Atlantic League, but the entire MiLB. The Bowling Green pitching staff has walked the least batters in the Minor League Full-Season circuit, issuing just 235 free passes over 805.2 innings. The next closest team is the Wichita Wind Surge (275), Double-A Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. The Hot Rods also sport one of the best WHIPs in the minors, coming in at fourth at 1.19.

Southpaw Starter... Drew Dowd is preparing to make his second start of the season with Bowling Green. His last start came on July 13, against the Greensboro Grasshoppers, going 2.2 innings while allowing one run. Dowd is no stranger to the starting role. In his first season in professional baseball, he made 19 starts over 22 appearances with the Single-A Charleston Riverdogs. In 2024, he went 6-6 with a 3.07 ERA in starting situations...







