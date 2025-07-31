Bowling Green Rallies Late, Defeats Aberdeen 7-4

Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Bowling Green Bootleggers (53-44, 19-14) used a four-run eighth inning to outlast the Aberdeen IronBirds (38-59, 14-18), 7-4 on Thursday night at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Bowling Green kicked off the scoring in the fourth inning off starter Jacob Cravey. Noah Myers drew a leadoff walk, stole second and moved to third on an error. Myers scored on a fielder's choice from Raudelis Martinez, putting the Bootleggers ahead, 1-0.

Aberdeen responded with four runs in the sixth inning off reliever Dalton Fowler. Austin Overn reached on a leadoff walk, moved to second on a single, and stole third. Ethan Anderson walked, and Anderson De Los Santos doubled in Overn, moving Anderson to third and tying the game at 1-1. Anderson scored on a wild pitch, putting the IronBirds ahead, 2-1. De Los Santos advanced to third on a Yasmil Bucce walk and scored on a sacrifice bunt from Maikol Hernandez, extending Aberdeen's lead to 3-1. Jake Cunningham scored Bucce on a double, pushing the IronBirds lead to 4-1.

Bowling Green responded with one run in the bottom of the sixth off reliever Devin Kirby-Williams. Myers reached on an error, moved to second on a wild pitch and advanced to third on a single from Ryan Spikes. Martinez drove in Spikes on a single, cutting the deficit to 4-2. Carlos Colmenarez singled home Spikes to slash the deficit to 4-3.

The Bootleggers regained the lead in the bottom of the eighth off reliever Ryan Cabarcas. Hunter Haas singled and stole second. Blake Robertson walked and Colmenarez smacked a single to score Haas and tie the game at 4-4. Adrian Santana followed with a single to score Robertson to give Bowling Green a 5-4 advantage. Aidan Smith poked an infield single to third and an error allowed Colmenarez and Santana to score, pushing the Bootleggers lead to 7-4.

Bowling Green pitched a clean ninth inning and took game three of the series, 7-4.

Bootlegger reliever Drew Dowd (4-4) earned the win, throwing the final 2.0 innings while allowing no runs on two hits with three strikeouts. Cabarcas (0-1) took the loss, allowing four runs on two hits across 1.0 frame.

The Hot Rods host the IronBirds in the fourth game of a six-game set tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. CT. Bowling Green will send out RHP Marcus Johnson (5-7, 4.81) to face Aberdeen RHP Alex Pham (0-0, --).

