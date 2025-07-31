Watson Works Wonders; Spearheads Brooklyn's 11th Shutout Win of Season; 4-0

July 31, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Behind 5.1 scoreless innings of two-hit ball from RHP Will Watson, the Cyclones took down the BlueClaws, 4-0, on Thursday afternoon at Maimonides Park. The victory marks Watson's first of 2025, as he lowered his ERA to 1.99 since joining the Cyclones. It's the third time over his last five outings that Watson has put together a scoreless outing.

Watson struck out five and walked four in his return to the Maimonides Park mound. LHP Ryan Ammons (1.2 IP) and RHP Saul Garcia (2.0 IP) took it the rest of the way. The win marked Brooklyn's 11th shutout of the season. It also marked overall win number 60 on the 2025 campaign.

In addition to Watson's superb start, and a strong day from the bullpen, CF A.J. Ewing enjoyed a productive day at the plate. The outfielder was 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. The Ohio native continues to be a thorn in the side of SAL pitching, as he is now 17 for his last 43 at the plate.

Brooklyn was able to crack the scoreboard first on Thursday, and it didn't take very long to do so. After Ewing led off the day offensively for Brooklyn with a base hit in the bottom of the 1st, he took second on a wild pitch, before scoring on an RBI base knock from SS Boston Baro.

The teams would trade zeroes all the way until the bottom of the 6th. After the first three men reached thanks to a walk and two base hits, Ewing doubled the Brooklyn lead with an RBI single, making it 2-0. From there, RF Eli Serrano grounded into a double play that plated the run to extend the lead to 3-0. Finally, 2B Marco Vargas delivered an RBI base knock to plate the third run of the inning, pushing the 'Clones lead to 4-0.

Ammons got Brooklyn out of a tricky situation in the 7th. With the tying run at the plate and the bases loaded, Ammons struck out DH Aroon Escobar to get the 'Clones out of the jam and keep the shutout intact. Ammons collected his 9th hold of the season in the win.

Jersey Shore put a pair of men on base in the 9th and had the tying run in the on-deck circle, before Garcia struck out CF Devin Saltiban to end the ballgame, giving Brooklyn its first win of the series this week.

Brooklyn and Jersey Shore return to action on Friday night at Maimonides Park. Brooklyn's probable starter has yet to be announced, while the BlueClaws project to go with LHP Mavis Graves (3-7, 5.25 ERA). First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.







