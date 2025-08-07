Cyclones Can't Keep Pace with Renegades in 7-1 Defeat

August 7, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - LHP Franklin Gómez tossed 4.2 innings of four-hit shutout ball, but Hudson Valley erupted for seven runs against the Brooklyn bullpen, as the Renegades defeated the Cyclones, 7-1, on Thursday night at Heritage Financial Park.

Scoreless through four innings, Brooklyn (15-24, 61-44) broke through with the game's first run in the fifth. LF Nick Roselli was plunked with the first pitch of the inning and swiftly swiped second base before a pop-up and a strikeout put Hudson Valley (25-13, 63-39) on the precipice of escaping the jam. However, RF Troy Schreffler Jr. smashed the first pitch he saw back up the middle and into center field for a base hit. Roselli scored on the single to give the Cyclones a 1-0 edge.

It remained a one-run contest until the sixth. In the frame, the Renegades put runners at first and second with one out before 2B Connor McGinnis hit a line drive to second for the second out. Brooklyn had an opportunity to double off the runner at first and end the inning, but the throw was a hair off line, allowing the man to retreat safely. C John Cristino then battled back from behind in the count 0-2 to work a walk and load the bases.

CF Dillon Lewis provided the biggest hit of the night for Hudson Valley. The 22-year-old hammered a line drive into the right-center field gap for a bases-clearing three-run triple to put the Renegades in front, 3-1. 3B Juan Matheus smashed the next pitch down the right-field line and into the corner for a run-scoring double to stretch the lead to three, 4-1.

In the seventh, Hudson Valley put the game out of reach. SS Core Jackson and LF Robbie Burnett were plunked, while 1B Josh Moylan scalded a single to load the bases with two retired. Cristino then hit a potential inning-ending ground ball to third, but the ball was not fielded cleanly, and the throw to first could not be controlled. Two runs scored on the error, enabling the 'Gades to stretch the cushion to five, 6-1. A wild pitch later in the frame enabled Burnett to score, giving Hudson Valley a 7-1 advantage.

LHP Kyle Carr (5-6) picked up his fifth win of the season for the 'Gades, tossing 7.0 innings of one-run ball. The San Marcos, Calif. native yielded five hits and struck out six without issuing a walk.

Gómez was stellar in his second High-A start for Brooklyn. The 20-year-old did not surrender a run on four hits over 4.2 innings, walking a pair, and punching out five. RHP Dakota Hawkins (2-2) was saddled with his second loss in as many appearances, permitting four runs on three hits in 1.1 innings.

The Cyclones will try and return to the column in game four of the series on Friday night. RHP Noah Hall (5-4, 2.23) is scheduled to make the start for Brooklyn. Hudson Valley is projected to counter with LHP Xavier Rivas (NR), who will be making his team and High-A debut. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.







