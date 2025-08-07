Bowling Green Loses Late Lead, Falls 6-4 to Winston-Salem

August 7, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Bowling Green Bootleggers (55-48, 21-18) allowed six unanswered runs to the Winston-Salem Dash (41-62, 16-22), resulting in a 6-4 loss on Thursday night at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Bowling Green kicked off the scoring in the first inning against Winston-Salem starter Dylan Cumming. Mac Horvath singled and two errors from left field Cole McConnell allowed Ryan Spikes to reach second and advance Horvath to third. Raudelis Martinez singled, scoring Horvath and Spikes to put the Bootleggers ahead, 2-0.

Bowling Green added two more runs in the fourth still facing Cumming. Carlos Colmenarez singled and Bryan Broecker walked to lead off the frame. Jhon Diaz doubled, plating Colmenarez, and Horvath drove in Broecker on a sacrifice fly, doubling the Bootleggers lead to 4-0.

The Dash countered with one run in the fifth inning off Bowling Green starter Garrett Edwards. Cole McConnell blasted a solo shot to right field, cutting the deficit to 4-1.

Winston-Salem tacked on two in the sixth with Bootleggers reliever Dalton Fowler on the bump. Samuel Zavala and Jeral Perez began the inning with consecutive walks followed by a Alec Makarewicz single to load the bases. Drake Logan was hit by a pitch, scoring Zavala to slash the deficit to 4-2. Perez scored on a walk from McConnell, slicing the deficit to 4-3.

The Dash grabbed the lead in the seventh inning off reliever Jonalbert Rumbol. Juan Gonzalez led off the inning with a hit by pitch, moved to second on a single from Perez and advanced to third on an error. Makarewicz launched a go-ahead three-run homer to right field, lifting Winston-Salem to a 6-4 lead. The Dash bullpen held off Bowling Green for the final three frames, securing the 6-4 win.

Jack Young (2-1) earned the victory, hurling 2.0 perfect innings with three strikeouts. Rumbol (1-1) took the loss, surrendering three runs on two hits while tallying two punchouts and two walks across 2.0 frames. Dash closer Morris Austin (2) earned the save, throwing 2.0 shutout innings with two strikeouts and one walk.

The Hot Rods will look to even the series with the Dash on Friday night at 6:35 p.m. CT. Bowling Green RHP Marcus Johnson (5-8, 4.87) is set to match up with Dash LHP Christian Oppor (0-5, 4.46).

