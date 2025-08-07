Five-Run Fifth Propels Cyclones to 7-4 Win over Renegades

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - C Vincent Perozo and DH Eli Serrano III each tallied three hits, while 3B Colin Houck homered for the second-straight, as the Brooklyn Cyclones used a five-run fifth inning to erase a two-run deficit and defeat the Hudson Valley Renegades, 7-4, on Wednesday night at Heritage Financial Park.

Down by a pair entering the fifth inning, Perozo sparked a rally with a one-out single to right. After a walk to LF Troy Schreffler Jr., CF A.J. Ewing smashed a run-scoring double off the first baseman's mitt and down the right-field line, putting the tying run at third and pulling the Cyclones (15-23, 61-43) back within a run, 3-2. With the infield in, SS Boston Baro followed with a ground ball to second base, but the throw to the plate was late as Schreffler Jr. scored standing up, maneuvering around the tag to tie the score at three.

Brooklyn's offense would not stop there. Serrano smashed a ground ball back up the middle and into center field for an RBI single to give the Cyclones the lead again, 4-3. After a strikeout, RF Yohairo Cuevas stung a ground ball through the vacated left side of the infield for a run-scoring knock, stretching the edge to two, 5-3. 1B Corey Collins added a run-producing single of his own to cap the five-run inning, providing the 'Clones a 6-3 advantage. In all, Brooklyn sent 10 batters to the plate in the frame and scored five runs on five hits.

In the sixth, the Cyclones continued to tack on. Perozo ignited the frame with a ringing double off the base of the right-field fence and advanced to third on a ground out to short. Baro then came through with a two-out RBI single to left to extend Brooklyn's cushion to four, 7-3.

It remained a four-run game until the final two frames. In the bottom of the eighth, Hudson Valley (24-13, 62-39) loaded the bases with two out to bring the tying run to the plate. CF Dillon Lewis crushed a 0-2 pitch to deep left field, but could not muscle it out of the ballpark. Schreffler Jr. made the catch on the warning track to end the frame, protecting Brooklyn's 7-3 lead.

An inning later, the Renegades threatened again. 2B Kaeden Kent led off the ninth with an 11-pitch walk and advanced to third on a one-out ground-rule double by 1B Coby Morales. However, RHP Hoss Brewer forced LF Jackson Castillo to roll into a run-scoring ground out to second and struck out 3B Josh Moylan looking with the tying run on deck to secure the Cyclones' 7-4 victory.

Both teams traded early runs courtesy of the long ball. In the second, Houck hammered a 1-1 offering well beyond the left-field fence for a solo home run. The 20-year-old's second home run in as many days, and 10th overall on the season, put the Cyclones in front early, 1-0. However, in the bottom of the third, 2B Alexander Vargas also powered a 1-1 pitch over the fence in right for a game-tying solo blast. The 23-year-old's sixth long ball with the Renegades knotted the score at one.

Hudson Valley snared its only lead of the night in the fourth. C Engelth Ureña started the inning with a single and reached second base on a fielding error in the outfield before Morales singled him to third. A one-out hit-by-pitch of Moylan loaded the bases before Vargas cracked a go-ahead RBI single to right. DH Kiko Romero subsequently hit a ground ball to the pitcher, and the throw to the plate forced out the lead runner. However, the throw to first to try and turn an inning-ending double play glanced off the back of the runner's helmet and ricocheted into foul ground, allowing Moylan to score, extending the 'Gades edge to two at the time, 3-1.

RHP Will Watson did not factor into the decision for Brooklyn. The Bow, Wash. native was charged with three runs (two earned) on four hits in 4.1 innings, walking three, and striking out five. LHP Ryan Ammons (5-1) recorded all four of his outs via strikeouts, twirling 1.1 innings of hitless and scoreless relief to earn his fifth win.

RHP Brandon Decker (0-1) suffered the loss in his High-A and Renegades debut. The 23-year-old was taxed for seven runs on 10 hits in 5.2 innings, whiffing four, and walking a pair.

The Cyclones will try to make it back-to-back victories in game three of the series on Thursday night. LHP Franklin Gómez (0-1, 4.91) is expected to make his second start with Brooklyn. Hudson Valley is projected to hand the ball to LHP Kyle Carr (4-6, 2.30), the New York Yankees' No. 14 prospect per MLB Pipeline. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







