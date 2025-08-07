Owusu-Asiedu Delivers for Walk-Off Claws; Six Straight for Jersey Shore
August 7, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Avery Owusu-Asiedu's walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth gave the BlueClaws a 2-1 win over Hub City on Thursday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.
The win gave Jersey Shore six in a row and 14 of 17 since the All-Star Break. It was their second walk-off win of the season.
The BlueClaws were one out away in the ninth inning when Yeison Morrobel singled in a run off Brandon Beckel (3-2) to tie the game. He brought in pinch runner Theo Hardy, who had entered following a walk to Rafe Perich.
Hub City starter Dalton Pence retired 14 in a row to start the game before the BlueClaws got their first base-runner. Jersey Shore, then, took the lead in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs, Trent Farquhar singled and stole second. He came home on a base hit by Kodey Shojinga, the first High-A hit for Shojinaga, who joined the BlueClaws on Tuesday.
BlueClaws starter Alex McFarlane, named Phillies Minor League Pitcher of the Month for July earlier in the day, went three innings and gave no runs with just one walk, striking out two.
Jake Eddington followed with two scoreless innings, and Wesley Moore did the same. Moore got out of a first and third, one out jam in the top of the sixth inning. Brandon Beckel came on in the eighth and threw a 1-2-3 inning.
Pence came out after 5.2 innings, allowing just two hits and one run. Anthony Susac (2-4) gave up the game winning triple to Owusu-Asiedu on Tuesday and gave up the game winning hit today.
The teams continue their series on Friday night at 7:05 pm. LHP Mavis Graves starts for Jersey Shore.
