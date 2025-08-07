Hub City Loses Third Straight on Walk-Off

LAKEWOOD, N.J. - Jersey Shore took a 1-0 lead into the ninth inning on Thursday. Despite giving up a run to extend the game, the BlueClaws (22-16, 47-54) fought right back to walk-off the Spartanburgers (21-18, 52-52) 2-1 in the ninth.

Yeison Morrobel provided a two-out RBI single to extend the game in the top of the ninth and prevent a shutout. Avery Owusu-Asiedu ended the game with a two-out single to score a run in the bottom of the ninth.

The offense in the ninth inning was more offense than in the previous eight. Dalton Pence dazzled to start for the Spartanburgers. Alex McFarlane did not last as long but was equally as impressive. McFarlane only pitched three innings, but his only baserunner came on a first inning walk.

Pence was perfect through his first four innings with five strikeouts. After two outs to start the bottom of the fifth, Trent Farquhar ended the perfect game with a single. He stole second and scored on a double from Kodey Shojinaga. Pence retired three more batters and was taken out with two outs in the sixth; he pitched two full innings longer than he had previously in his minor league career.

Jake Eddington took over in the fourth for Jersey Shore. Eddington stranded a runner on in each of his two frames before turning the ball over to Wesley Moore. After a leadoff double from Dylan Dreiling, Moore induced a groundout that moved Dreiling to third. He then walked Gleider Figuereo. Moore got a second out via a strikeout. He escaped the inning on a failed double steal where Figuereo was thrown out at second before Dreiling could score.

Adrian Rodriguez and Adonis Villavicencio did not allow a baserunner in relief of Pence. The Spartanburgers offense could not threaten until the ninth against Brandon Beckel (W, 3-2). With two outs, Rafe Perich walked. Theo Hardy served as a pinch runner and moved up on a wild pitch. After Casey Cook walked, Morrobel drove in Hardy to tie the game. The Spartanburgers left Cook and Morrobel in scoring position.

Anthony Susac (L, 2-4) gave up a one-out single in the ninth to Devin Saltiban. A groundout moved Saltiban into scoring position before two walks loaded the bases. Owusu-Asiedu lined a single into center field to win the game for the BlueClaws.

The Spartanburgers must win three straight to avoid dropping the series. Game four is at 7:05 p.m. ET on Friday. Hub City righty D.J. McCarty (1-4, 5.27 ERA) starts against Jersey Shore lefty Mavis Graves (4-7, 4.85 ERA).







