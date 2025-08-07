Seesaw Contest Sees Tourists with Loss

South Atlantic League (SAL)

ASHEVILLE, NC - Dropping their fifth game in a row on Thursday night at McCormick Field, the Asheville Tourists fell to the Greensboro Grasshoppers 7-5.

Powered by the long ball, the Tourists (43-60) scored early thanks to homers from Jancel Villarroel (his first as an Asheville Tourist) and Walker Janek.

The Grasshoppers (74-30) took the lead with two runs in the fourth, before Asheville answered in the fifth. Janek nabbed another hit, his third of the night, which led to a pair of runs scoring. That was the last lead for the home side.

Finalizing the run totals in the sixth inning, Greensboro tagged the board with a crooked number one final time. Three runs, two earned, came in to score. It was the second unearned run to cross, but three walks in the inning from Dawil Almonte (L, 0-1) didn't help the club's case.

Opening the weekend's portion of the series tomorrow, Asheville and Greensboro will face off again with a 6:35 p.m. ET first pitch.







