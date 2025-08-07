Carr Drives Renegades through Cyclones

August 7, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Behind another gem from Kyle Carr, the Hudson Valley Renegades earned a 7-1 victory over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Thursday night at Heritage Financial Park.

Carr continued his dominance since early June, allowing just one run on five hits across seven innings. It was the eighth time this season that Carr has thrown six-or-more innings. He is allowed one or fewer earned runs in 10 of his last 11 starts. Both teams were held scoreless until the fifth, when Brooklyn struck for their lone run against Carr to take a 1-0 lead. Nick Roselli was hit by a pitch, stole second, and scored on an RBI single by Troy Schreffler.

However, Hudson Valley took control of the game with a four-run sixth inning. A Josh Moylan single was followed by a pair of walks to Robbie Burnett and John Cristino, loading the bases. Dillon Lewis then ripped a three-run triple to right-center. The next batter Juan Matheus knocked in Lewis with an RBI double, making it 4-1 Renegades. The three-run triple gave Lewis 23 RBIs in his last 17 games.

In the seventh, the Renegades added three more runs. Core Jackson was hit by a pitch, Moylan singled, and Burnett was hit by a pitch to load the bases. With John Cristino at the plate, two runners scored on a throwing error by Jefrey De Los Santos. Burnett came home on a wild pitch later in the inning.

Tyrone Yulie and Hueston Morrill each notched scoreless innings out of the bullpen. In the last six games, the bullpen has allowed just two runs across 25.1 innings with 32 punchouts.

With his appearance in the ninth, Morrill made his 66th career pitching appearance with the Renegades, breaking the team's all-time record. He broke a three-way tie for first with Nelson Alvarez (2021-22) and Matt Keating (2024-Present).

The Renegades look for their third win of the series with the Cyclones on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Xavier Rivas makes his High-A debut, while Noah Hall (5-4, 2.23) takes the mound for Brooklyn. For station listings and to listen live slide to www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast. Friday's game is Make-A-Wish Night presented by Mirabito Energy. The Little Renegades return as the Renegades partner with Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley to create special memories. It is also Firework Friday. Tickets purchased via this link will have a portion of the proceeds donated to Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley.

Renegades Record: 63-39







South Atlantic League Stories from August 7, 2025

