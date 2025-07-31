Logan Launches Moonshot, But Dash Drop Game Two to Drive

July 31, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







Winston-Salem, NC - Winston-Salem (37-59) fell 7-4 to the Greenville Drive (49-48) on Wednesday night at Truist Stadium in game two of the six-game series. The Dash struck first, but dropped Wednesday's contest after five unanswered runs by Greenville.

All was quiet inside Truist Stadium until Drake Logan checked in for his first at-bat of the game in the bottom of the second.

MASH

Logan blasted a home run 424 feet over the Lost Worlds Brewing stand in deep left field to propel the Dash to an early 3-0 advantage over the Drive. The long ball from Logan was one of the deepest home runs hit out of Truist Stadium this season.

Despite the early advantage, the Dash saw a 3-0 lead evaporate over the frames that followed the Logan home run.

Greenville chipped away and scored in three consecutive innings and took advantage of a shaky relief outing from Dash right-hander Seth Keener (0-5). The Wake Forest product was tagged for three runs on four hits across his one inning of relief.

In the fourth, Greenville scored on a Hudson White ground out to make it 3-1.

Then in the fifth, Franklin Arias tied the game with a two-run homer of his own, and the Drive later took a 4-3 lead on a balk from Nick Altermatt.

And in the sixth, Fraymi De Leon notched a sac fly to extend the Drive's lead to 5-3.

The Dash scratched a fourth run across in the bottom of the sixth on Jacob Burke's RBI groundout to make it a one-run game at 5-4, but the Drive plated two in the ninth to seal a 7-4 win.

Lucas Gordon tossed three shutout innings to open the game, but Keener's struggles handed the Drive momentum.

On the other side, John Holobetz (4-2) earned the win for Greenville after he allowed four runs on seven hits over 5.1 innings. Manuel Medina earned his first save with 3.2 scoreless frames to close the ball game.

Game three of the six-game set is scheduled for Thursday at 6:30 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.