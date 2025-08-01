Dash Run Wild, Swipe Seven in Win over Greenville

August 1, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Winston-Salem Dash (38-59) closed July with authority, and rolled past the Greenville Drive (49-49) with an 8-2 victory on Thursday night at Truist Stadium.

Entering Thursday night's contest, the Dash's single-game season high for stolen bases in a game was six.

In the bottom of the fourth on Thursday, the Dash swiped six in the frame.

Ryan Burrowes, Jacob Burke, Samuel Zavala, and Drake Logan motored around the bases, as Winston-Salem swiped six bags and scored three on the Greenville Drive in the bottom of the fourth for the record books.

The inning started as Drive reliever Darvin Garcia replaced Michael Sansone on the hill. After a pitch hit Burrowes, he quickly advanced to third after a pair of steals. A few pitches later, he crossed home plate after Burke scampered to second on a double steal executed by the runners at the corners.

After getting to second, Burke advanced to third on a wild pitch and was then brought home on Zavala's RBI single to pad the Dash lead.

The Dash kept the offense flowing as Zavala stole second. After the fourth stolen bag of the inning, Logan singled, and a few batters later, McCants scored Zavala with a sac fly.

Logan kept the pressure on and stole both second and third. The inning came to a close when Sanchez and Logan attempted a double steal, and Greenville sent Logan down at the plate.

At the end of the frame, Winston-Salem scored three runs and took a commanding 6-2 lead.

Dylan Cumming set the tone for the Dash out of the gate. The righty pieced together 5.0 innings of work and allowed just two runs while he scattered seven Drive hits.

While Cumming cruised on the hill, the Dash offense wasted no time and scored a pair in the bottom of the first.

The inning started with a leadoff walk to Burke and was followed by back-to-back singles from Zavala and Jeral Perez.

With the bases loaded, Logan smoked a single into left field to allow Burke and Zavala to score. The Dash took the 2-0 after a single frame.

After a quiet second, Cumming ran into trouble in the third. A trio of hits allowed the Drive to tack on a pair and tied the game at 2-2.

With the game tied, Dash wasted no time jumping back in front.

In the bottom of the third, Zavala doubled and scored two batters later on a groundout by T.J. McCants. Then, an inning later, the Dash opened the floodgates with their three-run fourth and jumped in front 6-2.

Winston-Salem went on to score a run in the fifth and the eighth to seal a dominant 8-2 win.

The Dash offense exploded for 12 hits, swiped seven bases, and scored in five of their eight offensive innings to snap a two-game skid.

Cumming (2-4) earned the win after he held Greenville to two runs over 5.0 innings, while Luke Bell and Jarold Rosado combined for four scoreless frames to close the door on the Drive.

Zavala led the charge offensively, finishing 4-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs, four runs scored, and a stolen base. Logan added three hits and swiped two bags, while McCants drove in three.

With the win, the Dash snagged their first win of the series against the Drive and will look to tie the series Friday night at Truist Stadium.







