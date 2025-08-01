Hot Rods Game Notes

Eighth-Inning Excitement... For the second consecutive contest, Bowling Green used a huge eighth inning to defeat the Aberdeen IronBirds, 7-4, on Thursday. The Bootleggers sent eight men to the plate in the four-run frame, highlighted by RBI singles from Carlos Colmena- rez, Adrian Santana and Aidan Smith. Bowling Green was aided by a season-high five errors from Aberdeen, all of which led to runs. Bootleggers starter Garrett Ed- wards hurled 5.0 shutout innings while striking out five and walking none.

New Month, Same Result... As the calendar flips to August, Bowling Green has nearly identical win-loss records in each month. In fact, they've lost exactly 11 games each month and have recorded an over .500 record all four months. The Hot Rods have not dipped below .500 since late April.

Free Passes at a Price... The Bowling Green pitching staff has walked the fewest hitters in the Minor League full-season circuit, issuing just 248 free passes over 842.1 innings. The next closest team is the Dou- ble-A Wichita Wind Surge (285). The Hot Rods also sport one of the best WHIPs in the Minors, ranking fourth at 1.20.

Life in the Fast Lane... The Hot Rods are one of three Minor League clubs to feature four players with 27 or more stolen bases. Adrian Santana paces the team with 46 swiped bags, which ranks fourth in sin- gle-season franchise history. Noah Myers sits second on Bowling Green with 31 bags on 32 attempts. He owns the highest stolen base percentage of any Minor Leaguer with 30 or more steals. Aidan Smith ranks third on the club with 29 steals on 33 attempts while Mac Horvath rounds out the foursome, collecting 27 steals on 31 attempts this season.

Series Supremacy... Each of the previous four regular-season series between Bowling Green and Aberdeen has resulted in one team taking five of the six games each series. The Hot Rods have done so three times, including when both teams last faced off in May.

TJ Toes the Rubber... Bowling Green sends TJ Nichols to the hill for Friday's contest. The right- hander entered the series tied for the Minor League lead in wins (10), ranked second in High-A in strike- outs and strikeout-to-walk-ratio (5.29) and fourth in the South Atlantic League in WHIP (1.08) and innings pitched (91.2).







