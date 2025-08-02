Hot Rods' Offense Silenced on Saturday in 6-0 Loss

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Marcus Johnson tied his career-high with 10 punchouts in the Bowling Green Hot Rods (19-16, 53-46) 6-0 loss on Saturday to the Aberdeen IronBirds (16-18, 40-59) at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Aberdeen struck first in the top of the first with Johnson on the bump. Austin Overn singled and swiped second, placing a runner in scoring position. Victor Figueroa walked, putting runners at first and second. Ethan Anderson and Thomas Sosa both roped RBI singles, pushing the IronBirds out in front, 2-0.

The IronBirds pushed the lead in the top of the fourth still facing Johnson. Jake Cunningham singled and stole second, advancing to third on an errant throw by catcher Daniel Vellojin. Maikol Hernandez launched a two-run blast to left, extending the lead, 4-0.

Aberdeen added a pair of runs in the top of the ninth facing Hot Rods reliever Cade Citelli. Griff O'Ferrall singled and swiped second, putting a runner in scoring position. Overn singled, moving O'Ferrall to third and A wild pitch scored O'Ferrall and allowed Overn to reach third. Anderson lifted a sacrifice fly, plating Overn, making it a 6-0 IronBirds lead. The Aberdeen pitching staff completed the shutout with a one-two-three ninth frame, finalizing the contest, 6-0.

Luis De Leon (2-3) earned the victory after tossing 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out six. Johnson (5-8) receives the loss after spinning 6.0 innings, surrendering four runs, on six hits, walking one, and fanning 10.

Bowling Green and Aberdeen will play the finale of a six-game set on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 pm CDT. LHP Garrett Gainey (1-3, 4.22) toes the slab for Bowling Green while Aberdeen sends out RHP Michael Forret (1-2, 1.78).

