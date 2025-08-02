Grand Slam Late in Game Too Much to Overcome

August 2, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

SPARTANBURG, SC - In a back-and-forth contest on Saturday night at Fifth Third Park, the Hub City Spartanburgers beat the Asheville Tourists 6-4.

Entering the fourth inning trailing 1-0, the Tourists (43-56) tied the Spartanburgers (51-49) with a Tyler Whitaker RBI single. The next frame, Walker Janek and Will Bush acquired run-scoring hits to give Asheville a 3-1 edge.

Although Janek had another knock to score Asheville's final run in the seventh, the bottom of the inning saw the tides turn one final time toward Hub City.

The dagger came with a grand slam off Jose Guedez (L, 4-7), who allowed five runs during his final frame on the hill - a blow too big for Asheville to overcome.

Offensively, the Tourists gave it one more push in the ninth. Bush doubled in a run and put men on second and third with one out, trailing by one. This is as close as the club could get before the night ended.

With one game left in the series tomorrow, Asheville has a chance to walk away with a split if it can earn a win. First pitch is set for 2:05 p.m. ET.







