Cook's Grand Slam Lifts Spartanburgers to Share of Series

August 2, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - The Spartanburgers appeared bound for another dismal night of offense through the first six innings, held to just one run by a pair of pitchers. The script flipped in the seventh; Casey Cook's grand slam powered Hub City (20-15, 51-49) to a 6-5 victory over Asheville (14-20, 43-56).

Through a constant mist amidst cool temperatures, Hub City starter Kolton Curtis was untouchable to begin the game. Curtis struck out each of the first four batters he faced on sliders. The only Asheville baserunner in the first three innings came on a walk in the second. Hub City left a runner on first in each of the first two innings against Asheville starter Andrew Taylor.

Wady Mendez turned a leadoff hit to center field into extra bases to start the third. Hub City's nine-hole hitter took a chance running to second on a line drive up the middle, and an errant throw gave him third too. Two batters later, Anthony Gutierrez smacked an opposite-field base hit to give the Spartanburgers the first lead of the game.

The 'Burger bats went quiet as Asheville tied the game on a pair of doubles from Will Bush and Tyler Whitaker in the fourth, then jumped in front 3-1 with a two-out rally in the fifth. Bush and Walker Janek had the RBI knocks to give the Tourists the lead. The visitors tagged one more run on Wilian Bormie (W, 3-6) in the seventh on another RBI single from Janek.

Right-handed reliever Jose Guedez (L, 4-7) worked through 1 1/3 innings scoreless but got into trouble in the seventh. Rafe Perich led off the inning with his second hit of the night, then Julian Brock poked a ground ball into right field to put two runners aboard with nobody out. A swinging bunt advanced the runners to second and third, then a chopper from Cal Stark scored Perich; the runners at first and third were safe on an error from the shortstop. Mendez walked, and Cook stepped to the dish. He smashed the second pitch of the at-bat a mile high through gusting wind and a sheet of rain and over the leap of the right fielder for his fourth homer of the season, and first grand slam. Hub City took a 6-4 lead into the eighth.

Adrian Rodriguez worked around a pair of two-out walks for a scoreless eighth inning. Anthony Susac (S, 1) came in to pitch the ninth. After a groundout to start, Alejandro Nunez reached on an infield single. A throwing error put two on for Bush. The first baseman knocked a double down the right-field line to score Nunez and put two in scoring position with one out. Susac battled back for a strikeout and a groundout to strand the tying run 90-feet away.

The Spartanburgers and Tourists finish up their six-game series on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. ET. Hub City starts RHP Jose Gonzalez (3-7, 3.08 ERA) against Asheville RHP Derek True (2-5, 5.51 ERA).







South Atlantic League Stories from August 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.