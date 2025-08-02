Asheville Takes One-Run Affair on Friday

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Hub City's offense was held to two hits for the second straight night on Friday. After the Spartanburgers (19-15, 49-48) took an early lead for the fourth straight game, the Tourists (14-19, 43-55) fought back for a 3-2 win. After five scoreless frames from Hub City starter D.J. McCarty, a three-run sixth for Asheville made the difference.

McCarty allowed back-to-back singles to start the first, then buckled down to retire 15 of the next 16 he faced. Through his first five frames, McCarty struck out six and walked one.

Hub City mustered a two-out rally in the bottom of the second against Asheville starter Alonzo Tredwell. Rafe Perich walked, John Taylor singled and Quincy Scott walked. The bases were loaded for Wady Mendez, who worked another free pass to score the game's first run. The next batter, Anthony Gutierrez, was hit by a pitch to double the Spartanburgers' lead to 2-0.

Asheville battled back in the top of the sixth, smacking back-to-back singles off McCarty, whose night ended with runners on the corners and no outs. Adonis Villavicencio (L, 3-2) entered out of the 'pen and sandwiched a walk with two strikeouts. Tyler Whitaker stepped in with the bases loaded and two outs and flipped the game on its head with a wall-scraping double to left. All three runners scored to give the Tourists a 3-2 advantage.

Threats in the fifth and seventh were both extinguished by the Asheville bullpen, which combined for five scoreless innings. Hub City was held to two hits and went hitless with runners in scoring position for the second straight night.

The Spartanburgers and Tourists battle at 6:35 p.m. ET on Saturday for the series lead with a pair of righty starters. Hub City turns to Kolton Curtis (2-2, 4.93 ERA) while Asheville goes to Andrew Taylor (1-2, 3.73 ERA).







