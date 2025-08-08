Spartanburgers Drop Fourth Straight

August 8, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

LAKEWOOD, N.J. - The Spartanburgers have run into a red-hot bunch to start their 12-game road trip. On Friday, Jersey Shore took down Hub City 4-1. After beating the Spartanburgers (21-19, 52-53) for the fourth straight day, the BlueClaws (23-16, 48-54) have moved to seven games above .500 in the second half.

Taylors, S.C., native and Eastside High School grad Mavis Graves (W, 5-7) tossed five scoreless to start for Jersey Shore. Hub City starter D.J. McCarty (L, 1-5) answered Graves for the first three innings. The BlueClaws loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth though on three straight singles. A Raylin Heredia walk and a Diego Gonzalez sacrifice fly put Jersey Shore up 2-0.

Thomas Ireland took over for McCarty in the fifth and would pitch the remainder of the game. Hub City got a run back in the seventh off Paxton Thompson. With one out, John Taylor was hit by a pitch and Ben Hartl singled. An Anthony Gutierrez single loaded the bases before a wild pitch scored Taylor.

Jersey Shore responded immediately. Devin Saltiban and John Spikerman led off the bottom of the seventh with doubles. Hub City manager Chad Comer was ejected after the leadoff hit. Two outs later, Avery Owusu-Asiedu doubled to bring in Spikerman and make it a 4-1 game. Thompson and Kevin Warunek combined for a scoreless eighth. Saul Teran (S, 9) shut down the 'Burgers in the ninth.

Hub City welcomes right-hander Brooks Fowler to the mound for his High-A debut Saturday night. BlueClaws righty Casey Steward (3-10, 6.61 ERA) will throw the first pitch at 7:05 p.m. ET.







