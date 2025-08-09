Gutierrez Leads Spartanburgers to Win in Extras

August 9, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

LAKEWOOD, N.J. - Heading into Saturday, Hub City's lead for the second playoff spot in the South Atlantic League South Division had been trimmed to one game over Greenville. With an 8-5 win in ten innings over the BlueClaws (23-17, 48-55), the Spartanburgers (22-19, 53-53) maintained that advantage. Hub City claimed its first win of the road trip and snapped Jersey Shore's seven-game win streak.

Despite recent bullpen struggles, Hub City's arms provided critical scoreless innings down the stretch on Saturday night. Adrian Rodriguez, Victor Simeon and Jesus Gamez combined to hold Jersey Shore off the board in the final three innings. Offensively, Anthony Gutierrez headlined the day with three hits, two runs scored and three RBIs, including a game-tying single in the eighth.

Hub City struck first against Casey Steward in the first. A bases-loaded walk to Cal Stark brought in the first run of the game. In his High-A debut, Brooks Fowler protected that lead until the third inning. Devin Saltiban smacked a two-run home run to take the lead.

Ryan Dromboski took over on the mound for the BlueClaws in the third. After a seamless third, Gutierrez tagged an RBI double with two outs and runners at the corners in the fourth to tie the game 2-2. Fowler got Hub City through the fifth inning in a tie game.

With one out in the sixth, Theo Hardy singled and stole second base. Eventually, a Casey Cook single scored Hardy and handed the lead back to the 'Burgers. Dromboski was lifted later in the inning for Christhian Tortosa.

Kai Wynyard took over for Fowler in the sixth and tossed a one-two-three innings. Wynyard was forced out of the game after a walk and a single started the bottom of the seventh. Adonis Villavicencio entered and conceded a three-run blast to Diego Gonzalez. After Villanvicencio recorded just one out, Rodriguez took over to finish the frame.

Against Erubiel Armenta in the eighth, Hub City got the tying runs on base on a pair of walks. Wady Mendez then reached on a fielder's choice and throwing error that scored one of the walks. A Gutierrez single against new reliever Andrew Baker scored the other walk and tied the game 5-5 heading into the bottom of the eighth.

Rodriguez set down two of the three batters he faced. Simeon (W, 4-0) recorded the final out to send the game to the ninth in a tie. A leadoff walk was all Hub City mustered in the top half. A one-out double and a pair of two-out walks loaded the bases in the bottom half. Simeon forced a popout to extend the game to the tenth inning.

With the automatic runner at second, Titan Kennedy-Hayes (L, 0-1) hit Mendez and walked the next two batters to bring in a run. Gutierrez took a fastball high and inside to bring in Hardy and put the 'Burgers in front. A single from Gleider Figuereo and a groundout from Dylan Dreiling cashed in two runs of insurance for Hub City. Gamez (S, 2) stranded runners at the corners in the bottom of the tenth to secure Hub City's first win of the series.

The Spartanburgers turn to righty Kolton Curtis (2-2, 5.01 ERA) in hopes of winning two straight games to finish the series. Jersey Shore will start righty Braydon Tucker (2-3, 3.72 ERA). First pitch of the series finale is at 1:05 p.m. ET.







