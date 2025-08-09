Renegades Blank Brookly, Clinch Series Win

August 9, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades earned a series victory with a 6-0 win over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Saturday at Heritage Financial Park, their 14th shutout of the season.

Andrew Landry was outstanding in his fourth High-A start, tossing seven shutout innings while allowing just one hit. The right-hander retired 14 of the last 16 batters he faced.

The Renegades took a commanding 5-0 lead with a five-run second inning against Brendan Girton. Josh Moylan reached on an error by Colin Houck, and a Core Jackson single put runners at first and third. Tyler Wilson singled home Moylan to open the scoring.

After a Robbie Burnett walk loaded the bases, John Cristino ripped a two-run double to left, driving in Jackson and Wilson. Dillon Lewis knocked in Burnett with a sacrifice fly, and a Kaeden Kent RBI double brought home Cristino.

In the seventh, Lewis knocked in Cristino with an RBI double to make it 6-0 Hudson Valley.

Minor league rehabber Carson Coleman struck out two batters in a 1-2-3 eighth. Tony Rossi pitched a scoreless ninth to cap off the 6-0 victory.

POSTGAME NOTES: Hudson Valley pitching has thrown 22.1 consecutive shutout innings dating back to Thursday night. With the win, the Renegades have thrown back-to-back shutouts for the first time since June 13 and 14 against Greenville... Andrew Landry picked up his first quality start with the Renegades, and the 34th quality start of the season by the team.

The Renegades finish their series with the Cyclones on Sunday afternoon at Heritage Financial Park. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 1:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Cade Smith (0-0, 2.61) gets the start for the Renegades, while Joel Diaz (4-3, 3.65) takes the mound for the Cyclones. For station listings and to listen live slide to www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

Sunday's game is Halloween in August. The Renegades will suit up as the Hudson Valley Retrievers for the final time this season presented by the Brothers that just do Gutters. The first 250 Kids Eat Free presented by Hannaford Supermarkets. It is also Kids and Dogs Run the Bases presented by CDPHP. For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

Renegades Record:

65-39







