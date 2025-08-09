Astonishing Run Totals in Asheville Loss

ASHEVILLE, NC - In a complete blowout, the Greensboro Grasshoppers downed the Asheville Tourists 27-4 at McCormick Field on Saturday night.

Falling to 19 under .500, the Tourists (43-62) fell behind early and couldn't recover.

Pitching allowed 22 hits to the Grasshoppers (76-30)

Starter Alain Pena (L, 2-8) retired the first five men he faced before the wheels fell off the bus. Greensboro scored three in each of the second and third innings, then added six apiece in the sixth and seventh frames. Batting around for the third time in the night, they piled on nine in the eighth frame.

For Asheville's offense, Alejandro Nunez led the show with a two-run homer and a multi-hit game.

Concluding the series tomorrow, Asheville and Greensboro will battle one final time in 2025 with a 1:05 p.m. ET first pitch.







