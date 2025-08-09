Six-Run First Inning Lifts Bowling Green Over Winston-Salem, 7-1

August 9, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Garrett Gainey worked through 5.0 scoreless frames, fanning five batters and helping the Bowling Green Hot Rods (22-19, 56-49) defeat the Winston-Salem Dash (17-23, 42-63) on Saturday, 7-1 at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Bowling Green jumped all over Dash starter Gage Ziehl, plating six runs in the bottom of the first. The massive inning brought 10 Hot Rods hitters to the plate and was highlighted by a Jhon Diaz single that scored two, pushing Bowling Green ahead, 6-0.

Winston-Salem responded in the top of the seventh with Hot Rods reliever Noah Beal on the slab. Lyle Miller-Green led off the inning with a double and Miguel Santos was hit by a pitch, placing runners at first and second. Jacob Burke ground into a force at second, leading to an errant throw to first and allowing Miller-Green to score to cut into the Bowling Green lead, 6-1.

The Hot Rods scored another run in the bottom of the seventh against Dash reliever Madison Jeffrey. Emilien Pitre singled and Mac Horvath doubled, scoring Pitre from first, extending the Bowling Green lead, 7-1. Bowling Green pitching shut out the final two innings, finalizing the contest, 7-1.

Garrett Gainey (2-3) earned the victory after spinning 5.0 scoreless frames, surrendering three hits, walking two, and sitting down five. Ziehl (1-2) receives the loss after managing 1.0 inning, surrendering six runs (five earned), on six hits, and striking out three.

Bowling Green and Winston-Salem will play the final game of a six-game set on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 pm CDT. RHP Gary Gill Hill (5-6, 3.82) gets the nod for Bowling Green while the Dash send out LHP Frankeli Arias (2-5, 3.73).

