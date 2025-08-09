Ranas de Rio Edge Los Pingüinos 1-0 in Copa Night Pitchers' Duel

August 9, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

GREENVILLE, S.C. - On a night dominated by pitching and slick defense, the Greenville Drive, playing as the Ranas de Rio for Copa de la Diversión, capitalized on their only real scoring opportunity in the eighth inning to secure a 1-0 win over the Rome Emperors, rebranded as Los Pingüinos, on Saturday at Fluor Field.

The victory pushed Greenville (54-53) above the .500 mark while Rome (44-61) dropped the shutout loss to trail the Drive 3-2 in the series. With the win the Drive will at worst remain 1 game back of the South Division lead and could move into a tie for first following the conclusion of tonight's SAL slate.

Both starting pitchers were locked in from the outset. Rome's Owen Murphy was untouchable through five innings, allowing no hits and striking out five while navigating around an early wild pitch and hit batter. Greenville's Shea Sprague matched him pitch-for-pitch, scattering two singles over 5.2 scoreless frames with four strikeouts.

Relievers Isaac Gallegos and Danny Kirwin kept the duel intact into the late innings. Greenville's first real threat came in the sixth when Justin Riemer's infield single and Henry Godbout's double put two in scoring position with two outs. But Murphy's successor Gallegos escaped with a strikeout to preserve the tie.

Rome had its chances, too. In the seventh, a leadoff walk to Justin Janas followed by a hit-by-pitch put two aboard with no outs. A flyout advanced Janas to third, but consecutive outs, including a key fly to right that became an error on the throw advanced the runner from first to second, but Rome ended the inning empty-handed.

The breakthrough came in the bottom of the eighth. Facing Justin Long, Freili Encarnacion drew a leadoff walk, Andruw Musett followed with another free pass, and Riemer walked to load the bases with none out. Rome turned a 6-4-3 double play on Fraymi De Leon's grounder, but it was enough to bring Encarnacion home with the game's only run.

Kirwin (6-4) earned the win after 2.1 perfect innings in relief of Sprague, hitting two batters but keeping Rome off the board. Isaac Stebens slammed the door in the ninth for his eighth save, retiring the side on a groundout, a strikeout, and a fly ball to center.

Offense was scarce all night: each team managed just two hits. Godbout's double and Riemer's single were Greenville's only knocks, while Drake and Janas recorded Rome's hits.

The game lasted just 2 hours and 6 minutes before 5,629 fans, with the festive Copa Night atmosphere providing a colorful backdrop to a tense, old-school pitcher's duel.

The series concludes Sunday afternoon at Fluor Field, with first pitch scheduled for 3:05 p.m. as the Drive aim for a series win.







