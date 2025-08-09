Seven-Game Win Streak Snapped, Claws Fall, 8-5, in 10 on Saturday

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Two seven game win streaks were snapped on Saturday - the BlueClaws win streak and their seven game extra innings win streak - in an 8-5 loss to Hub City on Saturday at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The Spartanburgers took the lead in the top of the 10th. Titan Kennedy-Hayes came on and walked in aa run before an RBI single from Gleider Figuereo. A fielder's choice groundout from Arturo Disla made it 8-5 and capped a three run inning. Jersey Shore could not score off Jesus Gamez in the bottom of the 10th inning.

The BlueClaws, despite the loss, are 15-4 since the All-Star break, but fell to 7.5 games behind first place Greensboro.

Hub City got a run in the top of the first when Cal Stark walked with the bases loaded. They threatened again in the second, but Casey Steward got Gleider Figuereo to ground out to end the inning. Steward came out after two, allowing just one unearned run.

The BlueClaws took the lead in the third on a two run home run by Devin Saltiban. It was his fifth of the year, and third since the All-Star break. Hub City tied the game gain in the fourth off Ryan Dromboski on a two out double from Anthony Gutierrez. They took the lead in the sixth on a base hit by Casey Cook.

Diego Gonzalez then gave the BlueClaws the lead in the bottom of the seventh with a line drive, three run home run. It was his first with the BlueClaws. The lead didn't last, as the Spartanburgers tied the game in the eighth on a throwing error and RBI single by Anthony Gutierrez.

Andrew Baker, who came on in the eighth, threw two innings of relief, setting a new season high with six strikeouts. He retired six of the eight batters he faced.

Gonzalez and Saltiban each had two hits for Jersey Shore.

Jersey Shore starter Casey Steward gave up one unearned run in two innings. Dromboski came out after 3.2 innings of relief, allowing two runs on three hits in his first game with Jersey Shore.

The teams continue their series on Sunday at 1:05 pm. RHP Braydon Tucker starts for Jersey Shore.

