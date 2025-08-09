Renegades/Veterans Game Notes

August 9, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Veterans (64-39, 26-13) vs. Brooklyn Cyclones (61-45, 15-25)

RHP Andrew Landry (1-1, 3.77 ERA) vs. RHP Brendan Girton (3-2, 2.41 ERA)

| Game 104 | Home Game 53 | Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | First Pitch 5:05 p.m. |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Tonight's Theme Game: Veterans Night

Day of Week Promo: Giveaway Saturday

Giveaway: Hudson Valley Veterans hat for first 1,000 guests presented by Hannaford Supermarkets

'GADES ARE HOT: After a 2-0 win on Friday, the Renegades are 23-7 in their last 30 games, sitting at 64-39 overall this season. Hudson Valley has won 16 of its last 19 at home. They finished July 17-5 (.773), the best month for the team since August 1995. The Renegades have secured four straight six-game series victories, including series wins over Brooklyn, Asheville, Rome, and Wilmington.

NEW BEGINNINGS: Following the 2-0 win over Brooklyn on Friday, Hudson Valley is 26-13 in the second half, currently in second place in the division. They are 3.5 games behind Greensboro in the North Division with 27 games remaining. With 18 series under their belt in 2025, the Renegades have won nine, split six, and lost three.

SOCAL SOUTHPAW: On Friday, Kyle Carr tossed another gem, allowing just one run on five hits across seven innings. It was the eighth time this year that Carr has thrown six-or-more innings, and it also was his seventh quality start. Since June 3, Carr's 1.13 ERA in 64 innings is third-best in MiLB. On Wednesday, the lefty was announced as the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month for July. During the month, Carr had a 0.37 ERA, allowing just one run across 24.1 innings. His season ERA mark of 2.23 is the best in the South Atlantic League.

LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON: With the game tied 0-0 in the eighth on Friday, Kaeden Kent came to bat with the bases loaded and two outs. He ripped a two-run single down the right-field line, notching his first professional hit to help the Renegades to a 2-0 win. The Yankees third round pick was key in clutch situations during his time in college at Texas A&M.

ORG STAR: Over his last 18 games, Dillon Lewis has gone 23-for-69 (.333) with 4 2Bs, 3B, 5 HRs, 23 RBIs, and a 1.056 OPS. Lewis was 3-for-5 on Thursday, including a three-run triples. On Tuesday, Lewis hit his tenth High-A home run. Lewis now has 19 home runs this season in the Yankees organization. Among Yankees farmhands, he is now tied for second in home runs. Spencer Jones' 29 homers leads the way in the organization.

LIMITING RUNS: The Renegades have now held their opponents to two runs or less an astonishing 52 times this season in 103 games. This means that they have done so in over 50% of games in 2025. Hudson Valley has a record of 46-6 when allowing two runs or less, accounting for 72% of their victories and just 15% of their losses.

ROSTER OVERHAUL: The Renegades have welcomed 10 new position players in the last three days. On Thursday, seven newcomers arrived in Hudson Valley. This includes 2025 5th round pick Core Jackson, who will make his pro debut with the Renegades. 2024 draft selections Tyler Wilson and Joe Delossantos were called up from Single-A Tampa, along with 2024 Renegade Owen Cobb.

YOUNG ARRIVALS: On Tuesday, the Renegades received three new players, including two 2025 Yankees draft selections making their pro debuts. Yankees third round pick Kaeden Kent makes his pro debut, alongside 10th round selection out of Houston Connor McGinnis. Kent is the son of former All-Star infielder Jeff Kent. Engelth Urena, a 20-year-old catcher, makes his High-A debut after spending the season with Single-A Tampa.

BEST IN SHOW: The Renegades have the lowest team ERA (2.74) among full-season MiLB teams in 2025. Since the start of the 2021 season, the Renegades own a cumulative 3.49 ERA, the lowest in MiLB among MiLB teams who have played every season.

MIDDLE INNINGS: Between the fourth and seventh innings, Hudson Valley is outscoring opponents 229-137 this season. They are outscoring opponents 71-31 in the seventh inning and 63-42 in the sixth inning.

SUMMER SLUGGIN': The Renegades have put together quite the power display since the beginning of July, hitting 26 home runs in 30 games. That mark is the most in the South Atlantic League, leading Greensboro's 25 long balls. Seven Renegades have at least two home runs during the stretch, and ten players have at least one homer.

AIN'T IT GRAND?: With a Dillon Lewis grand slam in the sixth inning on Sunday at Wilmington, the Renegades have hit six grand slams this year in 99 games, the most by the team in the Portal Era when game logs are available online (2005-Present).

SEASON TURNAROUND: Josh Moylan has raised his season average from .152 on June 24 to .206 currently, also boosting his OPS from .556 to .674. On Thursday, Moylan was 3-for-4 with two runs, a double, and a walk. He has reached base safely in 34 of his last 35 games. Moylan now has 42 RBIs, the third-most on the team. Since June 17, Moylan has slashed .281/.379/.446 with 19 RBIs and an .825 OPS.

STARTING STRONG: Starting pitching has been instrumental in 2025. Since June 1, the Renegades starting staff leads MILB with an exceptional 2.15 ERA in 272.2 innings. Since the beginning of June, Kyle Carr ranks fourth in MiLB in ERA (1.11). Through 103 games, Hudson Valley starters have 568 punchouts in 522.2 innings, good for a 9.8 K/9 clip. Those 569 strikeouts are the second-most of any team in MiLB, trailing only Binghamton (NYM, AA). The staff has also issued just 203 walks, a 3.5 BB/9.

OFFENSIVE OUTBURST: Hudson Valley struck for 10 hits in a 10-1 victory over Wilmington on Sunday. Through their first 98 games, the Renegades have 25 games of 10 or more hits and 16 games of 12 or more hits. In 2024, they had a total of 12 games with 12+ hits. They have also scored nine-or-more runs this season 17 times, surpassing their 2024 season total of 14 in half of the games played earlier this campaign.

SO LONG: It was announced on Thursday that Jackson Castillo was being promoted to Double-A Somerset. Castillo was a key contributor for the last two seasons, playing 112 games as a member of the Renegades. He notched 30 extra-base hits, drove in 67 runs, and drew 56 walks.

HIGH-A SUBWAY SERIES: Hudson Valley begins a six-game series on Tuesday with the Brooklyn Cyclones, High-A affiliate of the New York Mets. Of the final 31 games of the season, the Renegades will face the Cyclones 12 times. Brooklyn is the only squad that Hudson Valley will see more than once the rest of the season. The two teams split a six-game series in April at Maimonides Park, before the Renegades took five of six from Brooklyn during Independence Week.

FAREWELL, MY FRIENDS: With a flurry of action from the New York Yankees during the 2025 Trade Deadline, the Renegades said goodbye to four members of their roster. Pitchers Griffin Herring and Josh Grosz were the first to go, heading to Colorado on July 25. RHP Gage Ziehl was sent to Chicago-AL on Wednesday, and INF Parks Harber was dealt to San Francisco on Thursday night.

SCORING DROUGHT: After averaging 5.5 runs per game through the first two months of 2025, the Renegades offense has cooled down since. They have averaged 4.1 runs per contest since June 1, hitting .233 as a team with a .682 OPS. Through 49 games, they hit .249 with a team OPS of .757.

The Renegades have now scored three runs or less in 44 contests this season, and are 16-28.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: Hudson Valley's bullpen has been outstanding, recording a 2.66 ERA through 103 games, the best mark in High-A and the second-best in MiLB. The Renegades only trail Pensacola (AA, MIA), who leads the way with a 2.58 mark. Relievers are holding opponents to a .183 opposing average, while striking out 429 batters in 368.2 innings. In 28.2 bullpen innings across the last seven games, the unit has allowed two runs on nine hits with 35 strikeouts.







