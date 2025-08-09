Offense Stifled, as Cyclones Blanked by Renegades, 6-0

August 9, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - RHP Cristofer Gómez retired all 10 batters he faced out of the bullpen, striking out five, as Brooklyn relief arms whiffed 10 over 6.1 innings of one-hit, one-run ball. However, Hudson Valley scored five runs in the second inning, as the Renegades blanked the Cyclones for the second-straight day, 6-0, on Saturday night at Heritage Financial Park.

Scoreless through an inning and a half, Brooklyn (15-26, 61-46) had an inauspicious start to the frame when a ground ball went off the heel of the second baseman's mitt for an error. 2B Core Jackson and LF Tyler Wilson followed with back-to-back singles to chase in a run, providing the Renegades (27-13, 65-39) with a 1-0 lead.

After a walk to RF Robbie Burnett loaded the bases, C John Cristino stepped in and powered a deep drive to left-center field that clanged off the base of the fence. Two men scampered home on the 25-year-old's double, stretching the Renegades' advantage to three. CF Dillon Lewis trailed a strikeout with a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Burnett, and providing Hudson Valley a 4-0 edge.

SS Kaeden Kent was next with two out in the inning and hit a foul ball down the left-field line that was overran and glanced off the fielder's glove for an error. The 2025 third-round pick took advantage of the extra opportunity, rifling a ringing double off the right-center field fence to bring in Cristino to cap the five-run, four-hit, nine-batter inning.

Hudson Valley manufactured the game's final run in the seventh. With one out in the inning, Cristino snapped a streak of 14-straight Hudson Valley hitters retired in order when he was awarded first base on catcher's interference. Lewis capped the 'Gades offensive explosion by scalding a two-out double down the left-field line. The Haddonfield, N.J. native raced around to score from first on the two-base hit, giving Hudson Valley a 6-0 cushion.

The Cyclones' best opportunity to break up the shutout came with two out in the ninth inning. CF A.J. Ewing worked a one-out walk, advanced to second on defensive indifference, and scooted to third when 3B Boston Baro reached on a dropped third strike wild pitch. After Baro swiped second, RHP Tony Rossi was able to record a game-ending strikeout to seal Hudson Valley's 6-0 win.

RHP Andrew Landry (2-1) registered the best start of his young professional career for the Renegades. The 23-year-old did not surrender a run on only one hit over 7.0 innings, walking two and striking out four, for his second High-A triumph. RHP Carson Coleman and Rossi each threw scoreless frames to complete the one-hitter.

RHP Brendan Girton (3-3) could not escape the second inning for Brooklyn. The Gage, Okla. native was taxed for five runs (two earned) on four hits in 1.2 frames, issuing one walk, and striking out one in his third defeat of the season.

The Cyclones' bullpen shone on Saturday. Gómez and RHPs Jace Beck, Saúl García, and Hoss Brewer united to permit just one unearned run on one hit over 6.1 frames. The quartet struck out 10 hitters and did not issue a walk.

Brooklyn will try to salvage the final contest of the six-game series on Sunday afternoon. RHP Joel Díaz (4-3, 3.65) is scheduled to make his second start of the week for the Cyclones. The Renegades are projected to counter with the New York Yankees' No. 13 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, RHP Cade Smith (0-0, 2.61). The first pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.