One Hit the Difference in Renegades Victory

August 8, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - A two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning by Kaeden Kent propelled the Hudson Valley Renegades to an exciting 2-0 win over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Friday night at Heritage Financial Park.

With the game tied 0-0 with one out in the eighth, Kent, the Yankees' 2025 third round pick, laced a single down the right field line off Hunter Hodges scoring Tyler Wilson and Cam Troyer. The game-winning hit was the first professional hit for Kent in his third pro game.

Xavier Rivas put together an impressive High-A debut starting the game for the Renegades. The 2024 Yankees 16th round pick threw 5.2 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and striking out five.

The Cyclones and Renegades treated the crowd to a tremendous pitcher's duel, as both teams were held scoreless until the bottom of the eighth.

Hudson Valley finally opened the scoring with two runs in the eighth. Wilson led off the frame with a double, and Troyer and Lewis walked to load the bases, setting Kent up for his heroic knock.

The Renegades bullpen continued its dominance in closing out the shutout. After two scoreless innings from Sebastian Keane, Chris Kean retired the final batters in 1.1 shutout frames to seal the victory. In 28.2 innings across the last seven games, the Renegades bullpen has allowed just two runs and punched out 35 batters.

Friday's victory was the 13th shutout of the season thrown by the Renegades. They have allowed two-or-fewer runs an astounding 52 times in 103 games (50.5%) this season.

Hudson Valley looks to secure a series win over Brooklyn at Heritage Financial Park on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 4:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. RHP Andrew Landry (1-1, 3.77) gets the start for the Renegades, while RHP Brendan Girton (3-2, 2.41) takes the mound for the Cyclones. For station listings and to listen live slide to www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

Saturday's game is Veterans Night. The first 1,000 fans receive a Veterans Hat giveaway presented by Hannaford Supermarkets. Fans can enjoy a pregame concert from The Band Hudson as part of the Michelob Ultra Concert Series. For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

