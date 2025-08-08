Hall Shines, But Hudson Valley Holds off Brooklyn, 2-0

August 8, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - RHP Noah Hall continued his stellar 2025 season, lowering his ERA to a South Atlantic League-best 2.02 with 6.1 innings of one-hit shutout ball. However, Hudson Valley scored the game's only two runs on an SS Kaeden Kent single in the eighth, as the Renegades shut out the Brooklyn Cyclones, 2-0, on Friday night at Heritage Financial Park.

Hall was exquisite, throwing only 69 pitches to make it through 6.1 frames. The effort marked the second time the 24-year-old registered at least one out in the seventh inning. Hall is the only Cyclone to accomplish the feat this season, also doing it with 7.0 spotless frames in a no-decision on July 12 vs. Wilmington. The Charlotte, N.C. native reached the century mark in punchouts for the season, whiffing seven and yielding only one walk.

Brooklyn (15-25, 61-45) had limited opportunities to score throughout the night. 3B Diego Mosquera registered the Cyclones' first hit with a single to right in the third before stealing second and taking third on a fly out, but was stranded on a ground out to short. In the fourth, Brooklyn received back-to-back one-out walks, but a ground ball double play quelled the threat.

In the eighth, the Cyclones tried to spark a two-out rally when 2B Boston Baro extended his hitting streak to nine with a single to right. Alas, the 20-year-old was caught stealing second base to end the inning.

Hudson Valley (26-13, 64-39) was finally able to break the scoreless tie in their half of the eighth inning. Despite being limited to just one hit through seven, LF Tyler Wilson collected his first High-A base-hit to lead off the inning with a double that deflected off the third baseman. The Renegades proceeded to load the bases with one out thanks to a pair of walks to RF Cam Troyer and CF Dillon Lewis.

With the bases full, Kent stepped to the dish in search of the first hit of his professional career. After staring his 0-for-10, the 2025 third-round pick hammered a 0-1 pitch down the right-field line for a knock. Two runs scored on the single to provide the Renegades with a 2-0 lead.

RHP Chris Kean (6-2), who helped record the final out of the eighth, returned for Hudson Valley in the ninth. The 23-year-old retired the Cyclones to secure his sixth win and the Renegades' 2-0 victory.

LHP Xavier Rivas took a no-decision for Hudson Valley in his High-A debut. The former Ole Miss Rebel did not allow a run on one hit over 5.2 innings, punching out five and walking three. Kean ultimately earned the victory after recording 1.1 frames of shutout and hitless relief.

RHP Hunter Hodges (0-1) struck out the side for Brooklyn in the eighth, but was saddled with the defeat in his team and level debut. The Wilmington, N.C. native was charged with two runs on two hits, walking two, and punching out three in an inning of work.

The Cyclones will try and force a rubber match in game five of the six-game series on Saturday night. RHP Brendan Girton (3-2, 2.41) is scheduled to make the start for Brooklyn. Hudson Valley is projected to counter with RHP Andrew Landry (1-1, 3.77). The first pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.







