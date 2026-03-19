17 Cyclones Alumni Earn Spots on Mets' Final Spring Breakout Roster

Published on March 18, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







CONEY ISLAND, BROOKLYN, N.Y. - On Wednesday morning, the New York Mets and Major League Baseball announced the finalized rosters for the 2026 Spring Breakout games. 17 former Brooklyn Cyclones players are included on New York's official 25-man roster for the game, which will be played Thursday, March 19, at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie, Fla. at 7:10 p.m. ET.

14 of the Mets' Top 30 prospects are represented on the final roster, including 9 former Cyclones: OF A.J. Ewing (No. 4 / MLB No. 97), INF Ryan Clifford (5), INF Jacob Reimer (6), RHP Jack Wenninger (7), LHP Jonathan Santucci (10), OF Nick Morabito (13), OF Eli Serrano III (14), C Chris Suero (16), and INF Marco Vargas (21).

Rounding out the Top 30 farmhands selected for the third-annual event are five potential future 'Clones: Mets' 2025 first-round pick INF Mitch Voit (8), INF Elian Peña (9), INF Antonio Jimenez (17), 1B/OF Randy Guzman (25), and C Daiverson Gutiérrez (26).

In addition to the ranked prospects, several members of Brooklyn's 2025 South Atlantic League championship roster are slated to appear in the game, including: RHP Juan Arnaud, RHP Hoss Brewer, RHP Saúl García, RHP Cristofer Gómez, RHP Ben Simon, UTL Yonatan Henríquez, and UTL D'Andre Smith.

RHP Douglas Orellana, who was a member of the Cyclones' 2024 pitching staff, was also announced as a member of the final 25-man roster.

The New York Mets prospects will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays farmhands on Thursday night with coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET on SNY, MLB Network, or streaming online via MLB.tv, MLB.com, or the MLB app.

The Cyclones open the 2026 season on Friday, April 3, when they welcome the Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, to Maimonides Park at 6:40 p.m. Fans are encouraged to stick around after the final out for our first Postgame Fireworks show of the season. Single-game, groups, full-season, partial-season, and premium tickets are currently available for all 2026 games. For more information, call or text 718 - 37 - BKLYN.

OFFICIAL NEW YORK METS 2026 SPRING BREAKOUT ROSTER

PITCHERS (9)

RHP Juan Arnaud (2025)

RHP Hoss Brewer (2025)

LHP Nicolas Carreño

RHP Saúl García (2023-25)

RHP Cristofer Gómez (2025)

RHP Douglas Orellana (2024)

LHP Jonathan Santucci (2025)

RHP Ben Simon (2024-25)

RHP Jack Wenninger (2024)

CATCHERS (3)

C Daiverson Gutiérrez

C Chris Suero (2024-25)

C Julio Zayas

INFIELDERS (10)

UTL Yunior Amparo

1B/OF Ryan Clifford (2023-24)

1B/OF Randy Guzman

UTL Yonatan Henríquez (2025)

SS Antonio Jimenez

SS Elian Peña

3B/1B Jacob Reimer (2023-25)

2B D'Andre Smith (2023-25)

INF Marco Vargas (2025)

2B Mitch Voit

OUTFIELDERS (3)

OF/2B A.J. Ewing (2025)

OF Nick Morabito (2024)

OF Eli Serrano III (2025)

Parentheses = Years with Brooklyn







South Atlantic League Stories from March 18, 2026

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