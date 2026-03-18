Renegades Voice Joe Vasile to Join Broadcast of Yankees' Spring Breakout Game on YES Network

Published on March 18, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Hudson Valley Renegades Play-By-Play Broadcaster Joe Vasile will be on the call for the Yankees' 2026 Spring Breakout Game on YES Network and The Gotham Sports App on Saturday, March 21 at 6:35 p.m. The Yankees prospect team is set to take on a team comprised of prospects from the Atlanta Braves system at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida.

Vasile, who is entering his fifth season with the Renegades, will be on the call with Steven Cusumano, the voice of the Somerset Patriots, the Yankees' Double-A affiliate.

"It is incredibly exciting to join Steven in supplying coverage of the Spring Breakout game on YES, and to help introduce the future Yankees starts to viewers around the baseball world," said Vasile. "It is truly a privilege to be part of the coverage of this elite prospect showcase."

The event will be part of MLB's third annual slate of Spring Breakout games, which feature the top prospects from each Major League organization competing against one another in a minor league prospect exclusive showcase.

The Yankees preliminary Spring Breakout roster features 22 former Renegades players, and 27 of the team's top 30 prospects. The Braves preliminary Spring Breakout roster features 29 of Atlanta's top 30 prospects.

YES is the exclusive regional media home of the New York Yankees. The game will be available on the YES Network and on The Gotham Sports App throughout YES' regional coverage territory (New York State, Connecticut, northeastern Pennsylvania and north and central New Jersey) via video providers, as well as direct subscription.

The Gotham Sports App is available on the web, Prime Video, iOS, Android, Google TV, Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Vizio, Samsung Smart TV and LG Smart TV.







South Atlantic League Stories from March 18, 2026

Renegades Voice Joe Vasile to Join Broadcast of Yankees' Spring Breakout Game on YES Network - Hudson Valley Renegades

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.