Johnson Fans Eight, Oat Milkers Fall, 4-2

August 8, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Marcus Johnson fanned 8 batters in the Malmö Oat Milkers (21-19, 55-49) Friday night 4-2 loss to the Winston-Salem Dash (17-22, 42-62) at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

The Dash struck in the top of the first, facing Johnson. Jeral Perez blasted a solo shot to left to put Winston-Salem in front, 1-0.

The Oat Milkers knotted things up in the bottom of the second against Dash starter Christian Oppor. Blake Robertson doubled and advanced to third on a throwing error from Alec Makarewicz. A wild pitch from Oppor allowed Robertson to score from third, tying the game, 1-1.

Winston-Salem responded in the top of the fifth with Johnson still on the bump. Ryan Burrowes led off with a double and scored on a Perez two-run blast to left, pushing the Dash back in front, 3-1.

The Oak Milkers cut into the deficit in the bottom of the seventh facing Dash reliever Jonathan Clark. Blake Robertson reached on a fielder's choice and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Hunter Haas. Carlos Colmenarez laced a single, scoring Robertson from second, making it a 3-2 Winston-Salem lead.

The Dash got the run back in the top of the eight facing Oat Milkers reliever Chris Villaman. Makarewicz crushed a solo homer to left, giving Winston-Salem a two-run lead, 4-2. Phil Fox closed out the final 2.0 innings for the Dash, finalizing the game, 4-2.

Jake Brockenstedt (6-7) earned the victory after tossing 2.0 scoreless innings of relief, walking two and sitting down two. Johnson (5-9) receives the loss after spinning 6.0 innings, surrendering three runs on seven hits and fanning eight. Fox (7) earned the save after 2.0 scoreless frames in relief, surrendering one hit, walking two, and striking out three.

Bowling Green and Winston-Salem will play the penultimate game of a six-game set on Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm CDT. LHP Garrett Gainey (1-3, 3.89) toes the slab for Bowling Green while the Dash send out RHP Gage Ziehl (1-1, 3.24).

