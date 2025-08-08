Graves Lights Out, Leads Claws to Seventh Straight Win, 4-1 on Friday

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Mavis Graves threw five scoreless innings while striking out eight to lead the BlueClaws to their seventh straight win, 4-1 over Hub City on Friday from ShoreTown Ballpark.

Jersey Shore (23-16) has won seven straight games for just the eighth time in club history (they did so twice last year including a franchise-best 11 game win streak in May of 2024), and they remain 6.5 games behind first place Greensboro.

The BlueClaws got on the board in the fourth inning when Raylin Heredia walked with the bases loaded. Diego Gonzalez followed with a SAC fly to put the BlueClaws up 2-0.

Graves (5-7) came out after five innings, allowing just two hits and no runs. He struck out a season-high eight. Graves has not allowed an earned run in his last 23 innings of work.

Jose Pena Jr. threw a scoreless sixth inning. Paxton Thompson gave up a run on an infield hit in the seventh to cut the lead to 2-1.

Jersey Shore tacked on two more in the seventh. John Spikerman's RBI double put the BlueClaws up 3-1. Avery Owusu-Asiedu, who had the game winning hit it wins on both Tuesday and Thursday, added an RBI double of his own to push the lead to three.

Kevin Warunek came on to get the last two outs of the eighth inning, before turning things over to Saul Teran in the ninth. Teran earned his ninth save, the most by a BlueClaw since they became a High-A affiliate.

Owusu-Asiedu had three hits for the BlueClaws, while Kehden Hettiger and John Spikerman had two apiece.

Hub City starter DJ McCarty left with two outs in the fifth and a runner at first base. He gave up two runs on

The teams continue their series on Saturday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Casey Steward starts for Jersey Shore.







