Colmenares, Heredia Homer, Claws Roll on Sunday

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Jose Colmenares and Raylin Heredia homered and the BlueClaws rolled to a 9-1 win over Hudson Valley, their third win in a row.

The BlueClaws (30-23) won the final three from Hudson Valley (34-19) after dropping the first three in their series.

Jersey Shore opened the scoring with five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Raylin Heredia hit a three run home run off Cade Smith to open the scoring. Jersey Shore added a run on a SAC fly by John Spikerman and a bases loaded walk to Kehden Hettiger.

They added three more runs in the fifth, on an RBI single from Kodey Shojinaga, and a two run home run by Jose Colmenares. It was Colmenares' first homer with the BlueClaws and came off his former team in Hudson Valley and his former teammate in Sebastian Keane.

Meanwhile, Jersey Shore starter Ryan Dromboski gave up just one run over five innings to earn the win, his first with Jersey Shore. Alex McFarlane came on and threw two scoreless innings. Jose Pena, Cristhian Tortosa, and Titan Kennedy-Hayes combined to get the last six outs.

Colmenares had two hits in the win for Jersey Shore while Heredia had three RBIs and Hettiger had two.

The BlueClaws head to Aberdeen to start a six game series on Tuesday night. Their final home series of the year begins on Tuesday, September 2nd against Brooklyn.







