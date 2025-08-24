Asheville and Rome Doubleheader Cancelled
Published on August 24, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Asheville Tourists News Release
ASHEVILLE, NC - Today's games between the Asheville Tourists and Rome Emperors have been cancelled due to wet field conditions. Tickets for today's games can be redeemed for any future 2025 game based upon availability.
