Hot Rods Split Series with Grasshoppers in 4-1 Loss

Published on August 24, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (27-27, 61-57) dropped the series finale, 4-1, to the Greensboro Grasshoppers (37-16, 82-37) on Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Greensboro started the scoring in the top of the first against Bowling Green starter Santiago Suarez. Jesus Castillo was hit by a pitch, and one out later, Michael Callan Moss homered to right, making it a 2-0 Greensboro lead.

The Grasshoppers continued the scoring in the top of the fourth inning against Suarez. Titus Dumitru collected a one-out double and advanced to third on an Easton Carmichael single. Shalin Polanco plated Dumitru with a sacrifice fly, bringing the score to 3-0.

Bowling Green broke onto the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth against Greensboro starter Hung-Leng Chang. Mac Horvath led off with a double, advanced to third on a Raudelis Martinez groundout, and scored on a Blake Robertson double, cutting into the Greensboro lead, 3-1.

The final run of the game came in for the Grasshoppers against Hot Rods reliever Adam Boucher. Keiner Delgado led off with a walk and advanced to third on a Callan Moss single. Axiel Plaz grounded into a double play, allowing Delgado to score. Neither team scored the rest of the game, ending in a 4-1 Greensboro victory.

Connor Oliver (5-2) received the win, tossing 1.1 scoreless innings while striking out one. Suarez (0-2) was given the loss, surrendering three runs on five hits, and striking out five over 4.0 frames. Josh Loeschorn (2) earned the save over 1.0 perfect inning of relief.

The Hot Rods enjoy an off day on Monday before starting a six-game set with the Greenville Drive on Tuesday at 5:35 PM CT first pitch at Fluor Field in Greenville, South Carolina.

The Hot Rods enjoy an off day on Monday before starting a six-game set with the Greenville Drive on Tuesday at 5:35 PM CT first pitch at Fluor Field in Greenville, South Carolina.







