Drive Stunned by Burgers 8-9 in Series Finale, Return Home with Work to Do

Published on August 24, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - The Greenville Drive (60-60) were one swing away from salvaging the finale of a grueling six-game set, but late-inning miscues and clutch hitting by Hub City proved too much in a heartbreaking 9-8 loss to the Spartanburgers (59-60) on Sunday afternoon at Fifth Third Park.

The loss gave Hub City a 4-2 edge in the series and dropped Greenville into a tie with Bowling Green for second place in the South Division Second Half Standings. The Drive will return home after two weeks on the road for a pivotal six-game set with Bowling Green beginning August 26th-six of their final 12 games of the regular season.

Fast Start, Shaky Middle

Greenville jumped all over Spartanburgers starter Kolton Curtis in the top of the first. Four consecutive walks forced home a run before Freili Encarnacion's fielder's choice plated another. Hudson White's RBI single to right capped the inning, and the Drive carried a 3-0 lead before Hub City had a chance to swing.

But that lead proved fleeting. The Spartanburgers chipped away, cutting it to 3-1 on an Antonis Macias RBI double in the second, then drawing even at 3-3 in the third when Gleider Figuereo doubled home Paxton Kling.

Erik Rivera's rocky fourth inning put Greenville on its heels. After a walk and another free pass set the stage, a balk brought in the first run and a wild pitch plated another. Cal Stark then singled to keep the rally alive, and Dylan Dreiling delivered the crushing blow with a two-run homer to right. Just like that, Hub City led 6-3.

Drive Rally Behind Rodriguez and Encarnacion

The Drive clawed back with a run in the fifth on Encarnacion's RBI single, then broke through in the sixth against reliever Kai Wynyard.

Juan Montero drew a leadoff walk and later scored on Nelly Taylor's RBI single. Yophery Rodriguez followed with the big swing of the inning, driving a triple into the right-field corner to score two more and put Greenville back in front. Encarnacion added a sacrifice fly to make it 8-6, and the Drive looked poised to steal one back.

Back-and-Forth to the Finish

But Hub City immediately answered. In the bottom of the sixth, Maxton Martin doubled and Ben Hartl walked, forcing Greenville to call on Danny Kirwin out of the bullpen. A bunt, an error, and Stark's RBI single tied the game at 8-8 before Dreiling's groundout pushed home the equalizer.

The Drive had chances late, putting runners on in both the seventh and eighth innings, but couldn't cash in-Rodriguez lining into a rally-killing double play in the eighth proved particularly costly.

In the bottom half, Hub City manufactured the go-ahead run. Pinch-runner Luke Hanson, who had replaced Stark, was hit by a pitch and promptly stole second. After moving to third on a Paxton Kling single, he came home on Figuereo's RBI groundout, giving the Spartanburgers a 9-8 lead.

Final Missed Chance

Greenville still had one last push in them. Down to their final three outs in the ninth, White was hit by a pitch to put the tying run aboard. But Spartanburgers closer Mailon Felix regrouped, striking out Feliz to strand the runner and close out the one-run victory for his second save of the season.

Kirwin (6-5) took the loss for Greenville, while Adonis Villavicencio (4-3) earned the win in relief.

By the Numbers

Taylor led the Drive offense with two hits, two runs, and an RBI.

Rodriguez chipped in a triple, two RBI, and two runs scored.

Encarnacion drove in three, including a crucial sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Looking Ahead

The Drive finish the series at .500 overall (60-60) and now face a crucial homestand at Fluor Field. With just 12 games left, six of them against second-place rival Bowling Green, the stage is set for a decisive stretch run in the South Division race.







South Atlantic League Stories from August 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.