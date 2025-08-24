Renegades Game Notes

Hudson Valley Renegades (72-44, 34-18) at Jersey Shore BlueClaws (54-61, 29-23)

RHP Cade Smith (0-0, 2.50 ERA) vs. RHP Ryan Dromboski (0-1, 6.52 ERA)

| Game 117 | Away Game 58 | Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025 | ShoreTown Ballpark | Lakewood, N.J. | First Pitch 1:05 p.m. |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Next Theme Game: First Day of School & Cider Donuts presented by Taste NY

Day of Week Promo: Baseball Bingo presented by People USA

'GADES ARE HOT: Despite a loss on Saturday, the Renegades are 30-13 (.698) since July 2, the fourth-best record in MiLB in that time. They allowed just one run in 14 innings in the doubleheader sweep, and now have 17 shutouts this season. Hudson Valley has gone 21-6 at home during this stretch. The Renegades have secured six straight six-game series victories, including two series wins over Brooklyn and series victories over Aberdeen, Asheville, Rome, and Wilmington.

STRETCH RUN: Following a loss to Jersey Shore on Saturday, Hudson Valley is 34-18 in the second half, currently in second place in the division. They are just 1.5 games behind Greensboro in the North Division with 14 games remaining. With 20 series under their belt in 2025, the Renegades have won 12, split five, and lost three.

ON THE VERGE OF HISTORY: The Renegades enter Saturday with a 2.70 ERA as a team on the season. That is just slightly higher than the lowest team ERA in MiLB since 2005, with the 2015 Palm Beach Cardinals and 2015 Quad Cities River Bandits both posting 2.65 ERAs. Since the reorganization of MiLB in 2020, the lowest single-season ERA belongs to the 2024 Down East Wood Ducks (3.02). Hudson Valley would have to allow 38 earned runs without recording an out to have their team ERA rise to 3.00.

LIMITING RUNS: The Renegades have now held their opponents to two-or-fewer runs an astonishing 60 times this season in 115 games. This means that they have done so in 52% of games in 2025. Hudson Valley has a record of 54-6 when allowing two runs or less, accounting for 75% of their victories and just 15% of their losses.

ORG STAR: Since July 10, Dillon Lewis has gone 34-for-115 (.296) with 8 2Bs, 3B, 6 HRs, 31 RBIs, and a .929 OPS. Lewis was 3-for-5 last Thursday with 2 2B, a HR, and 5 RBIs. The long ball was Lewis' 11th High-A home run. Lewis now has 20 home runs this season, third-most among Yankees farmhands.

SOCAL SOUTHPAW: On Thursday Kyle Carr tossed another gem, throwing 6.1 scoreless innings while allowing just five hits and striking out seven. It was the 10th time this year that Carr has thrown six-or-more innings, and it also was his ninth quality start. Since June 3, Carr's 1.06 ERA in 76.1 innings is second-best in MiLB. The lefty was announced as the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month for July. During the month, Carr allowed just one run across 24.1 innings. His season ERA mark of 2.06 is the best in the South Atlantic League.

REBEL MASTERY: Xavier Rivas had another strong performance on Friday night, striking out 10 across 5.1 innings. The left-hander retired 12 of the last 13 batters he faced. Rivas has recorded double-digit strikeouts in consecutive starts. On August 15, his 12 strikeouts fell one shy of matching the franchise record, and tied the Renegades high this season. It was also the most strikeouts by a left-hander in franchise history. Rivas is the fourth Renegades pitcher since 2005 with back-to-back double-digit strikeout games, joining Wade Davis (7/20 & 7/25, 2005), Randy Vasquez (8/3 & 8/8/2021) and Drew Thorpe (7/15 & 7/22/2023).

SEASON TURNAROUND: Josh Moylan has raised his season average from .152 on June 24 to .206 currently, also boosting his OPS from .556 to .665. On Tuesday, Moylan was 1-for-3 with a home run and hit by pitch. He has reached base safely in 42 of his last 46 games. Moylan now has 46 RBIs, the third-most on the team. Since June 17, Moylan has slashed .265/.359/.413 with 23 RBIs and an .772 OPS.

MASHIN' MATHEUS: Last Wednesday, Juan Matheus handed the Renegades their fifth walk-off victory of the season, hitting a walk-off single in the 10th to break a scoreless tie. Matheus is off to a hot start in High-A with 6 2Bs, a HR, and 7 RBIs in 13 games.

BEST IN SHOW: The Renegades have the lowest team ERA (2.70) among full-season MiLB teams in 2025. Since the start of the 2021 season, the Renegades own a cumulative 3.46 ERA, the lowest in MiLB among MiLB teams who have played every season.

JERSEY BOYS: Hudson Valley begins their two-week road trip with a seven-game series against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws this week, High-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. The series marks the final time the Renegades will face the BlueClaws this season. Entering Sunday's game, the 'Gades have a 11-9 record against the Claws in 2025. The Renegades' last loss in a series came in Lakewood immediately after the All-Star Break. The two squads have already seen two games canceled against one another this season.

REWRITING THE RECORD BOOKS: The Renegades have seen several team pitching records fall lately, with the latest being Sebastian Keane becoming the team's all-time wins leader (13) in game one of Thursday's doubleheader at Jersey Shore. In game two, Matt Keating moved into a tie with Hueston Morrill for most pitching appearances with the Renegades. On the offensive side, Josh Moylan has set the team's games played (202), RBIs (88), walks (111) and strikeouts (221) record, and is two hits shy of tying Rafael Flores's team hits record (154) and four doubles shy of Jace Avina's club record (37).

STARTING STRONG: Starting pitching has been instrumental in 2025. Since June 1, the Renegades starting staff leads MILB with an exceptional 2.16 ERA in 337 innings. Since the beginning of June, Kyle Carr ranks second in MiLB in ERA (1.06). Through 116 games, Hudson Valley starters have 648 punchouts in 587 innings, good for a 9.8 K/9 clip. Those 648 strikeouts are the second-most of any team in MiLB, trailing only Binghamton (NYM, AA). The staff has also issued just 240 walks, a 3.7 BB/9.

SCORING DROUGHT: After averaging 5.5 runs per game through the first two months of 2025, the Renegades offense has cooled down since. They have averaged 3.9 runs per contest since June 1, hitting .227 as a team with a .662 OPS. Through 49 games, they hit .249 with a team OPS of .757. The Renegades have now scored three runs or fewer in 49 contests this season, and are 19-30.

YOUNG ARRIVALS: The Renegades received four 2025 draft selections two weeks ago, all making their pro debuts with the Renegades. Yankees third round pick Kaeden Kent makes his pro debut, alongside fifth round selection Core Jackson and 10th round pick Connor McGinnis. Kent is the son of former All-Star infielder Jeff Kent. 2025 12th round selection Camden Troyer, out of Liberty University, also joins the squad. First-Team All-American Robbie Burnett begins his pro career as well. On Wednesday, the team added RHP Jack Cebert, the Yankees' 15th round pick in 2025 out of Texas Tech.

OFFENSIVE OUTBURST: Hudson Valley struck for 10 runs on 12 hits in a 10-1 win over Aberdeen on August 14. Through their first 108 games, the Renegades have 27 games of 10 or more hits and 18 games of 12 or more hits. In 2024, they had a total of 12 games with 12+ hits. They have also scored nine-or-more runs this season 18 times, surpassing their 2024 season total of 14 in half of the games played earlier this campaign.

SUMMER SLUGGIN': The Renegades have put together quite the power display since the beginning of July, hitting 30 home runs in 42 games. That mark is tied for the second-most in the South Atlantic League, trailing only Greensboro's 43 long balls.

WRONG SIDE OF HISTORY: On Saturday, the Renegades were no-hit for just the second time in franchise history by the Aberdeen IronBirds. Four Aberdeen pitchers combined for the milestone. It is the first time in over 19 years that an opposing team has thrown a no-no against Hudson Valley. The last no-hitter thrown against the Renegades came against the Lowell Spinners on August 13, 2006, when Jeffrey Farrell and Yulkin German combined for the feat.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: Hudson Valley's bullpen has been outstanding, recording a 2.66 ERA through 116 games, the best mark in MiLB. The Renegades are far ahead of the competition. Pensacola (AA, MIA) is the closest with a 2.82 mark. Relievers are holding opponents to a .180 opposing average, while striking out 488 batters in 416.1 innings. In August, the bullpen has a 1.95 ERA in 73.2 frames with 91 punchouts. They have converted 7 of 8 save opportunities during that stretch. In Thursday's doubleheader, four relievers combined for five shutout innings while allowing just one hit. Sebastian Keane, Ocean Gabonia, Bryce Warrecker, and Matt Keating punched out eight combined batters.







