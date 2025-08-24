IronBirds Eclipse Cyclones in Series Finale, 3-1

Published on August 24, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







ABERDEEN, Md. - The Cyclones used seven different pitchers on Sunday afternoon, as part of a bullpen game. However, Brooklyn's early 1-0 lead did not hold up, as the Aberdeen IronBirds captured the final all-time meeting between the former New York-Penn League foes, 3-1, at Ripken Stadium.

It is the final all-time matchup, as the IronBirds (26-27, 68-52) will move down to the MLB Draft League, a collegiate summer-ball circuit, at the conclusion of the Minor League season. The Frederick Keys, who had been in the MLB Draft League since 2021, will take over as the Baltimore Orioles' High-A South Atlantic League affiliate in 2026. The Cyclones won the all-time series from the IronBirds, 154-133, in 287 meetings since 2002.

Scoreless through three innings, Brooklyn (22-32, 68-52) scratched across the game's first run in the fourth. CF Eli Serrano III reached on a fielding error at second to start the inning and advanced to second on a wild pitch before taking third on a fly out to center. With two out, C Ronald Hernandez looped a single over the first baseman's head. Serrano scored on the knock, putting the Cyclones ahead, 1-0.

The lead did not last, however, as Aberdeen scratched across a crooked number in the bottom of the frame. C Colin Tuft started the inning with a triple into the left-center field gap and quickly scored to tie the game on PH-DH Alfredo Velásquez's pinch-hit RBI single.

Velásquez swiped second base and scooted to third on a passed ball, ultimately coming in to score the go-ahead run with a wild pitch, placing the IronBirds in front, 2-1.

In the seventh, Aberdeen added an insurance run. RF Ryan Stafford coaxed a one-out walk and moved up to second base on a groundout. With two away, CF Vance Honeycutt executed a perfect bunt up the third-base line. The third baseman bluffed the throw to first and had Stafford stranded off of third base. However, the throw to the shortstop covering the bag sailed into left field, allowing Stafford to score, stretching the 'Birds cushion to two, 3-1.

The Cyclones would bring the tying run to the plate in the ninth, but did not get an opportunity to tie the game. Serrano laced a one-out double down the right-field line to set the stage for 1B Trace Willhoite. However, RHP Jack Crowder picked the runner off of second base and then punched out the batter to secure his second High-A save and Aberdeen's 3-1 win.

LHP Sebastian Gongora (2-2) earned his second South Atlantic League victory for the IronBirds, twirling 6.0 innings of two-hit ball, allowing one unearned run, walking one, and striking out five. Crowder recorded the game's final nine outs, scattering two hits, and striking out three for the save.

RHP Brett Banks worked a perfect first inning in his first start since March 25, 2022, while still in college at UNC Wilmington. The 23-year-old threw just six pitches to retire the side in order, striking out one.

RHP Juan Arnaud (0-2) was saddled with his second South Atlantic League defeat out of the bullpen. The 22-year-old was charged with two runs (one earned) on two hits in an inning of work, issuing one walk, and recording two strikeouts.

RHP Jace Beck worked a scoreless third inning in relief for Brooklyn, working around a leadoff double. The 25-year-old's appearance marked the 64th of his Cyclones career, breaking a tie with RHP Josh Hejka for the most pitching appearances in franchise history. Beck also racked up a pair of strikeouts to move into sole possession of fourth place (119) on Brooklyn's all-time strikeout list.

After the league-wide off day on Monday, the Cyclones will return to Coney Island on Tuesday to open the final homestand of the regular season, a six-game series against the Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. Neither team has announced a probable starter for the series opener. The first pitch from Maimonides Park is scheduled for 6:40 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from August 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.