Jersey Shore Drops Renegades Sunday

Published on August 24, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Lakewood, N.J. (Aug. 24, 2025) - The Hudson Valley Renegades were downed by the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 9-1 on Sunday afternoon at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth when the BlueClaws sent 10 batters to the plate and scored five runs against Cade Smith. The inning was highlighted by a three-run home run by Raylin Heredia, helping kickstart the five-run frame.

Hudson Valley got a run back in the top of the fifth on a Dillon Lewis RBI single against Ryan Dromboski. Lewis finished the game 1-for-3 with an RBI and a walk.

The BlueClaws added three more runs in the bottom of the fifth to blow the game open at 8-1. Kodey Shojinaga brought in Trent Farquhar with an RBI single, and Jose Colmenares ripped a two-run homer to left off Sebastian Keane.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Claws added their final run on an RBI double by Kehden Hettiger to extend the lead to 9-1. Ocean Gabonia and Bryce Warrecker closed out the game with two scoreless innings.

Hudson Valley was limited to only four hits, and did not have a hit after the fifth inning.

The Renegades continue their two-week road trip on Tuesday by beginning a six-game series with the Brooklyn Cyclones at Maimonides Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. Coverage begins on the Renegades Baseball Network at 6:15 p.m. with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show. For station listings and to listen live, head to www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

Renegades Record:

72-45, 34-19







South Atlantic League Stories from August 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.