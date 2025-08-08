Drive Shut Out, Look To Bounce Back And Take The Series On The Weekend

August 8, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Drive couldn't generate any offense Friday night at Fluor Field, falling 6-0 to the Rome Emperors in a game where scoring chances were rare and quickly extinguished. The loss dropped the Drive to 53-53 on the season and put the Drive behind two games to three in the series heading into the weekend.

In a silver lining on the shutout, the Drive didn't lose any ground in the second half race to a playoff spot. The Drive maintain their distance just one game out of first place in the South Division after Friday night's action around the league.

Greenville managed just four hits, singles from Freili Encarnacion, Nelly Taylor, Hudson White, and Johanfran Garcia, and went 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position. They left seven men on base and grounded into a momentum-killing double play in the seventh inning, erasing a leadoff single from White.

Starter Brandon Clarke (0-3) struggled with command in his 2.1 innings, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks. A first-inning wild pitch brought home the game's opening run, and a sacrifice fly in the second doubled Rome's lead. Blake Aita entered in the third and kept Greenville within striking distance, giving up just two runs across 5.1 innings despite three walks and a hit batter.

The Drive's best scoring opportunity came in the third, when Fraymi De Leon drew a walk and Taylor singled to put two on with two outs. But Rome starter Herick Hernandez (2-6) struck out Garcia to end the threat. Hernandez limited Greenville to two hits over six innings, walking four and striking out four.

Rome padded its lead with single runs in the fourth, sixth, seventh, and ninth innings, capitalizing on aggressive baserunning and timely situational hitting. A wild pitch in the seventh allowed Colby Jones, who finished with two hits and three steals, to score and push the game out of reach.

The Drive will look to bounce back Saturday night heading into the final two games of the series over the weekend. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. at Fluor Field.







South Atlantic League Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.