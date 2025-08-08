Renegades Hosting School Supply Drive for Fearless Hudson Valley on August 13

August 8, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, are proud to announce their third "Helping Hudson Valley" collection drive of the 2025 season, a School Supply Drive on Wednesday, Aug. 13 to support Fearless! Hudson Valley.

Fearless! Hudson Valley is a service provider for victims and survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking, sexual violence and other types of crime victimization.

On the Renegades Bluey & Bingo Night game on Aug. 13, fans can bring new school supplies to Heritage Financial Park for the drive. There will be a collection box set up next to the Guest Services booth located in the first base breezeway of the ballpark. Fans will receive one (1) General Admission ticket to a remaining 2025 Renegades home game for each item they donate.

"Fearless! Hudson Valley is honored to be the Hudson Valley Renegades' school supply drive recipient," said Kristen Carballo, Marketing Coordinator for Fearless! Hudson Valley. "Every backpack and pencil collected is more than just a tool for learning - it's a message of support and solidarity for the children and families we serve. Together, we're helping young survivors start the school year with confidence, dignity, and the resources they deserve."

Any guest purchasing tickets to the game at this link will also see $5 from each ticket purchased donated to directly support Fearless! Hudson Valley.

Most urgently-needed items include: sturdy backpacks, lunch boxes, pencil boxes/bags, blue and red pens, No. 2 pencils, handheld pencil sharpeners, colored pencils, erasers, geometry sets, corded headphones, fine point dry erase markers, plastic pocket folders, scientific calculators, binders, divider tabs, lined index cards, loose-leaf paper, composition notebooks, tissue boxes, disinfecting wipes, spill-proof water bottles and gift cards for clothing/shoes.

Fans can download and share the supply list at www.fearlesshv.org/backtoschool.







