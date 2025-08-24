Claws Roll 8-3 on Grateful Dead Night in ShoreTown
Published on August 23, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws used a five run third inning and five good innings for Luke Gabrysh to win their second straight game, topping Hudson Valley 8-3 on Saturday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.
Jersey Shore improved to 29-23 in the second half while Hudson Valley fell to 34-18.
The BlueClaws took the lead in the bottom of the second inning on a SAC fly from Brock Vradenburg. Hudson Valley took the lead in the top of the third before the BlueClaws responded in a big way.
They then scored five times in the bottom of the third inning to blow the game open. Kehden Hettiger tripled in two runs for a 3-2 BlueClws lead. Joel Dragoo and Avery Owusu-Asiedu had RBI singles and John Spikerman walked with the bases loaded to cap a five run inning.
Zach Arnold smashed his ninth home run of the season in the bottom of the fifth inning for an 8-3 BlueClaws lead.
BlueClaws starter Luke Gabrysh (1-0), making his first appearance at ShoreTown Ballpark, gave up three runs, two earned, in five innings to earn the win. AJ Wilson and Erik Ritchie, both making their BlueClaws debuts, followed with scoreless innings. Wesley Moore threw a scoreless eighth and ninth.
Farquhar, Joel Dragoo, and Arnold had two hits apiece for the BlueClaws.
The teams finish their series on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 pm. RHP Ryan Dromboski starts for Jersey Shore.
Claws Roll 8-3 on Grateful Dead Night in ShoreTown - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
