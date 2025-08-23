Hot Rods Game Notes

August 23, 2025

Bowling Green Hot Rods







Cavemen Walk All Over Grasshoppers... Headlined by patience at the plate and another night of outstanding pitching, the Bowling Green Cavemen notched their third consecutive win on Friday with a 5-2 victory over the Greensboro Grasshoppers. The Cavemen used a five-walk fifth inning to score three runs and drew seven walks for the second consecutive game. Garrett Gainey began his start with 5.0 hitless innings and Gerlin Rosario locked down his second save of the season.

Hot Rods Bats Hit Road Bump.. Over the last eight games, the Bowling Green offense is averaging just over two runs per game. Last week at Rome, the Hot Rods suffered back-to-back shutouts for the first time in eight years. The offense has shown signs of improvement over the last few games, tallying five runs on Friday and four runs each on Sunday and Thursday.

Bullish on the Bullpen... While the bats have struggled, the Bowling Green bullpen has shined. The bullpen has not allowed a run in seven of the nine eight games and have largely shut down one of the top offenses in the Minor League circuit in Greensboro.

Base on Balls for Broecker.. Despite juggling both catching and hitting duties, Bryan Broecker has continued to produce at the plate. The catcher sports a .462 on-base percentage through 11 games in August. Broecker has drawn at least one walk in 12 of his last 16 contests, including a stretch in which he drew a free pass in 10 consecutive games. As a team, Bowling Green leads the South Atlantic League with 519 walks.

Free Passes at a Price... The Bowling Green pitching staff has walked the fewest hitters in the Minor League full-season circuit by a significant margin, issuing just 294 free passes over 1,005.1 innings. The closest team are the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies, with 347 walks allowed this season. The Hot Rods also sport the fifth-best WHIP in the Minors at 1.19.

Gill Hill to the Hill... Gary Gill Hill takes the mound for Bowling Green on Saturday. The right-hander has been a reliable arm for Bowling Green all season, ranking third in the South Atlantic League with 118.2 innings pitched. He's faced Greensboro a handful of times this season, posting a 3.71 ERA across three starts. The righty allowed two runs over 6.0 innings when the two teams last faced off in July.







