Drive Fall to Burgers, Look to Earn a Series Split in Sunday Finale

Published on August 23, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Spartanburg, S.C. - The Greenville Drive (60-59) were unable to overcome an early deficit on Saturday night, falling 7-3 to the Hub City Spartanburgers (58-60) at Fifth Third Park. The loss gave Hub City a 3-2 lead in the six-game series and knocked Greenville back into a three-way tie for first place in the South Division's second-half race alongside Spartanburg and Bowling Green.

Greenville struck first in the opening inning when Nazzan Zanetello lined a leadoff single down the left-field line and came around to score on Yophery Rodriguez's RBI single to right-center. But the Spartanburgers wasted no time responding. Dylan Dreiling led off the bottom half with a single and Paxton Kling followed with a run-scoring double to tie the game. Malcolm Moore and John Taylor later added RBIs in the frame, capping a three-run first that immediately put the Drive behind.

Hub City extended the lead in the second without the benefit of a hit. After Gleider Figuereo was hit by a pitch and Rafe Perich reached on a fielder's choice, the Spartanburgers loaded the bases on two walks against Greenville starter Shane Drohan. Moore delivered a sacrifice fly to score Perich, making it 4-1.

Drohan (0-1) lasted just 2.1 innings for the Drive, yielding four runs on five hits and two walks. Lefty Michael Sansone came on in relief and kept Greenville in the game, working 5.1 innings and allowing only one earned run while striking out three.

Greenville had opportunities to chip away but couldn't capitalize, stranding runners in scoring position in both the second and fourth innings. Hub City tacked on another run in the fifth when Mason White's throwing error extended the inning and Figuereo singled home John Taylor. An error and passed ball in the seventh allowed Moore to score, pushing the Spartanburgers' lead to 6-1.

The Drive finally broke through again in the eighth. After Nelly Taylor walked and Rodriguez singled, both advanced on a balk by reliever Case Matter. A wild pitch brought Taylor home, and Maximus Martin's RBI groundout plated Rodriguez, trimming the deficit to 6-3. But Hub City quickly answered in the bottom half. Maxton Martin singled, advanced on a wild pitch, and scored on Dreiling's fielder's choice to restore a four-run cushion.

Greenville mounted one last push in the ninth when Albert Feliz singled and reached second on an error, but Mailon Felix struck out Zanetello to close out the game.

The Drive offense scattered nine hits but went just 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position, stranding seven men on base. Rodriguez led the way with two hits and an RBI, while Musett chipped in two knocks, including a double.

Hub City, meanwhile, got production throughout its lineup. Dreiling and Maxton Martin each had two hits, while Moore drove in a pair of runs. Starter D.J. McCarty (2-5) earned the win, tossing six strong innings of one-run ball with six strikeouts.

With only the Sunday series finale left, the Drive will look to even things up Sunday afternoon and keep pace in the tightly contested division race.







